Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Don't Worry DarlingWhile there is a lot that can be said about the movie that proved to be the biggest internet sensation of the year, the concept behind Don’t Worry Darling is an ambitious take on the pre-established, patriarchal notions of what it means to be a woman from a man's perspective. That being said, the movie, rife with plot errors and what can only be considered rushed explanations and a predictable ending, does not result in a successful exposition of its intended concept.

RELATED: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Debuts With $30 Million at Global Box Office

Why Does Jack Choose Victory?

Frustrated and resentful Jack (Harry Styles), instead of falling in love with his girlfriend all over again for supporting his penniless ass, resorts to restoring his supposedly challenged masculinity by… well, by being a man. He expects Alice (Florence Pugh) to uphold household chores despite the fact that she is doing more shifts at the hospital as a surgeon than usual to take care of their shared finances. He also expects her to be ready to jump into bed with him after a 30-hour shift, and she has to work again in six hours! It is obvious that Jack is not like Friends' Chandler, content with his partner coming home late from work while he finds his footing again. And that’s where Victory comes in.

Image via Warner Bros.

What Is Victory?

Set in the 1950s, Victory is an idyllic, utopian town where women stick to upholding household affairs and enjoying boozy afternoons by the pool when their men leave for work to provide for the family. In reality, it is, of course, a fake world, brought into existence via a virtual reality program that plugs people into this shared experience. While the women in Victory are there against their will, shut out from their real lives both physically and mentally, the men seem to be there of their own accord. Here, unlike in the real world, their masculinity is unchallenged, with them being the sole breadwinners and their partners being excellent housewives – unquestionably happy in their oblivion.

How did Jack and Alice end up in this virtual reality?

Victory is a creation of Chris Pine's character, Frank, who developed the program to allow unhappy men to feel in charge again. Using a podcast, the villain recruits members for what can only be referred to as his cult. Jack, clearly resentful towards Alice for being professionally successful and making him feel insecure about his manhood (whatever that actually means), decides to join the artificial world. Here, he gets to be the ultimate provider for his wife, whom he traps in the reality against her will, unbeknownst to her.. at the beginning.

How does Victory tackle the proximity problem?

It is unclear how so many people share the same reality in Don’t Worry Darling, given almost no family in the real world is remotely connected to each other. Speculations suggest that The Victory Project is perhaps an incredibly advanced form of virtual reality that makes an avatar out of each person, allowing people to exist in the same reality when they are, in fact, nowhere near each other.

How does the technology work?

The movie doesn’t go into the details of how the technology actually works but from seeing Jack plug himself into the program, it is clear that the Project is essentially a form of hypnosis. It allows men to enter the life of their dreams while forcing women to become powerless housewives with no freedom or autonomy. The eye device Jack is shown to put on seems to mentally teleport people into the 1950s setting – a time when life was relatively simple and men could strut about as if they owned the world. Headquarters, situated at the top of a mountain in the middle of the desert, is where the men enter and exit the program by making contact with the mirror windows.

Why are only men allowed to leave the program?

Simply because the women never had a say. They are like prisoners, trapped in an artificial reality not only physically but also mentally, deprived of both their true identity and real memories. The men, on the other hand, enter the program voluntarily and go back to their mediocre jobs when they leave for work to pay Frank for the use of his technology. All in all, it would seem that the Victory Project is a futuristic, not to mention entirely fictional, program that imprisons people in their minds, creating a fake reality that only exists in the simulation. Whether there by choice or strapped to the technology against their will, the residents of Victory are leading an out-of-touch life that provides happiness under the most sinister of conditions.