Olivia Wilde’s transition into a critically acclaimed director has been one for the books. The actress made her directorial debut with the 2019 coming-of-age buddy comedy film, Booksmart. The film starred Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird), and Kaitlyn Dever (Dear Evan Hansen), as two accomplished but unpopular graduating high schoolers who decide to finally break the rules and party on their last day of classes. Booksmart was met with huge critical acclaim and received nominations from the Golden Globe Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, British Academy Film Awards, and more. So, when it was announced that Wilde was making another film, everyone could not wait to know more about the film.

Don’t Worry Darling is set in the 1950s and follows a happy young couple called Alice and Jack Chambers who are living a seemingly perfect life in the company town of Victory, California. The town was created and paid for by the mysterious company Jack is working for. Alice becomes curious about the nature of her husband's work on the secret "Victory Project" and this leads to her investigation of the town, causing tensions to rise within her home and in the community.

Don’t Worry Darling was first announced in July 2019 with Olivia Wilde set to direct and star in it. The original spec script for the film was written by Carey and Shane Van Dyke, and it appeared on the 2019 Black List. It is reported that 18 studios had a bidding war to acquire the film and New Line Cinema won the auction. Katie Silberman, who had previously co-written the script for Booksmart, was brought on to do a rewrite which became the film's screenplay. The cast of the film consists of Wilde, Florence Pugh (Little Women), Harry Styles (Dunkirk), Chris Pine (Wonder Woman), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Kiki Layne (The Old Guard), and Nick Kroll (Big Mouth).

Wilde was also initially set to play Pugh’s main role of Alice Chambers, in the film, while Pugh was supposed to play Wilde’s role of Bunny, Alice’s best friend. However, Wilde swapped their roles, stating that she wanted a younger couple at the film's center. Now, with the film coming out soon, here’s how to watch Don’t Worry Darling.

Read More About Don't Worry Darling:

Is Don’t Worry Darling Streaming Online?

It is currently unknown when Don’t Worry Darling will be available on HBO Max, but we’ll be the first to let you know as soon as that information is announced.

Is Don’t Worry Darling Coming To Theaters?

Image via Warner Bros.

Don't Worry Darling had its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 5, 2022. It also had screenings at the 48th Deauville American Film Festival and the 70th San Sebastián International Film Festival.

On September 19, 2022, IMAX theaters across North America will be hosting a fan event; Don't Worry Darling: The IMAX Live Experience. The event will be streamed live in New York and will have a live Q & A session featuring Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, and more. Unfortunately, tickets will be hard to get as 21 IMAX locations sold out within 24 hours after going on sale. Luckily, you can check the film's official website to see if there are still screenings available near you.

The film will officially hit theaters on September 23, 2022.

What is Don’t Worry Darling About?

Image via Warner Bros.

The official synopsis for Don’t Worry Darling reads:

“Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950s societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank (Pine)—equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach—anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia. While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the “development of progressive materials,” their wives—including Frank’s elegant partner, Shelley (Chan)—get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in this paradise?”

Warner Bros. Pictures released the official trailer for Don’t Worry Darling on May 2, 2022. The trailer sets the tone for the film, starting out with a happy family partying with their friends and having fun. Everything seems fine between Alice Chambers and her husband but Alice soon notices that things aren’t as it seems. She tries to warn everyone that “they’re lying about everything” but no one seems to be on her side. There’s sex, distrust, running, crashes, and more that you can only see when you tune in to see the film.

Related:'Don't Worry Darling': Olivia Wilde Details Incel Inspiration Behind Chris Pine's Character

More Movies Like Don’t Worry Darling

Image via Warner Bros.

The Truman Show - Written by Andrew Niccol and directed by Peter Weir, The Truman Show follows the life of an insurance salesman called Truman Burbank who soon discovers that he is the unsuspecting star of The Truman Show, a reality TV show that is filmed 24/7 through thousands of hidden cameras and broadcast to a worldwide audience. Like Don’t Worry Darling, Truman realizes that everything around him isn’t as it seems and decides to investigate it. The Truman Show stars Jim Carrey, Laura Linney, Paul Giamatti, Ed Harris, Natascha McElhone, Noah Emmerich, Holland Taylor, and Brian Delate.

The Stepford Wives - Like Don’t Worry Darling, The Stepford Wives is about a young woman in a suburban town who discovers that something sinister is going on in the town and seeks to uncover the truth. The Stepford Wives is based on the book of the same name by Ira Levin. The film was written by William Goldman and directed by Bryan Forbes and starred Katharine Ross, Paula Prentiss, Peter Masterson, Tina Louise, Nanette Newman, and Patrick O'Neal. In 2004, a remake of the film was released. The remake was written by Paul Rudnick and directed by Frank Oz. It stars Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick, Glenn Close, Bette Midler, Faith Hill, and Christopher Walken.

Being John Malkovich - Being John Malkovich is a fantasy comedy film written by Charlie Kaufman and directed by Spike Jonze in its feature film debut. The film tells the story of a puppeteer who takes up a job to support his family. While working late one night, the puppeteer stumbles upon a portal which leads directly to the head of the Hollywood actor John Malkovich. Being John Malkovich was met with critical acclaim upon its release and was nominated for several awards including the Academy Award for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actress. Being John Malkovich stars John Cusack, Cameron Diaz, Catherine Keener, and John Malkovich as a satirical version of himself.