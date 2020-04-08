‘Doogie Howser, M.D.’ Is Getting the Reboot Treatment at Disney+

Another popular ’90s TV series is set to get a major reboot makeover. On Wednesday, it was announced a reboot of the ABC drama Doogie Howser, M.D., which effectively catapulted Neil Patrick Harris to stardom, is currently in development over at Disney+.

Per Variety, this will not be a straight-up reboot of Doogie Howser. Instead, the outlet’s report notes the show will follow a 16-year-old half-Asian, half-white female doctor who lives and works in Hawaii. The working title for the new series is Doogie Kealoha, M.D., according to Variety. Aside from these key updates, it seems the series will adopt the same premise as the original series, which debuted in 1989, wherein we follow a teenager (originally played by Harris) juggle the growing pains of young adulthood with a career as a wunderkind licensed physician. Currently, the series is still in the early stages of development, so no names are being publicly disclosed for the lead role. However, we do know Harris will not be returning for the reboot. Considering Disney+ is in need of some good, fresh original programming (man cannot live on The Mandalorian alone, amirite?), bringing back a nostalgic fave for a new generation just might be the way to reel viewers in.

Doogie Howser was originally co-created by TV powerhouses Steven Bochco and David E. Kelley. Debuting in 1989, Doogie Howser ran for four seasons, ending in 1993. This Disney+ reboot boasts some strong credits behind the scenes. The new series will be executive produced by Kourtney Kang, Melvin Mar, and Jake Kasdan. Kang will also serve as a writer. Additionally, Bocho’s wife, Dayna Bochco, and son, Jesse Bochco, will also serve as executive producers.

We'll keep you posted on the status of the Doogie Howser, M.D. reboot.