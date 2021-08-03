Following the success of Disney+ revivals like The Mighty Ducks and Turner and Hooch, the streamer has revealed its newest dramedy inspired by the hit medical series Doogie Howser, M.D.. So say aloha to Dr. Kamealoha in the original series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., which unveiled its theme song and opening sequence in a new video. The clip reveals the title sequence inspired by the iconic Doogie Howser, M.D. theme, reimagined by music composer Wendy Wang and the world-renowned ukulele player, Jake Shimabukuro. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. starts streaming September 8, with new episodes premiering every Wednesday on Disney+.

The coming-of-age series follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy who is juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical ‘ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.

Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her career-driven mother Dr. Clara Hannon who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, her doting father Benny who helps keep her connected to what matters most, her free-spirited older brother Kai, her gregarious younger brother Brian Patrick, her best friend Steph, her surfer crush Walter and her fellow hospital colleagues, Dr. Lee, Charles, and Noelani.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is set in modern-day Hawai’i and is shot on location in O’ahu. Kourtney Kang, creator and executive producer, was born in Hawai'i and raised in a Philadelphia suburb by her Irish mother and Korean dad, which has helped her infuse the series with her own life stories and experiences, as a mixed-race Asian-American girl.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee stars as the lead, alongside the talented ensemble cast of Kathleen Rosa Perkins as her mother Dr. Clara Hannon, Jason Scott Lee as her father Benny Kamealoha, Wes Tian as Lahela’s brother Brian Patrick Kamealoha, with Emma Meisel as Steph, Mapuana Makia as Noelani, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman as Charles. Ronny Chieng will appear in the recurring role of Dr. Lee, alongside Alex Aiono as Walter. Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Erin O'Malley, Matt Kuhn, and Justin McEwen serve as executive producers alongside Kang.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. starts streaming September 8 on Disney+, with new episodes premiering every Wednesday. Check out the new theme and poster below:

