The Big Picture Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. has been canceled by Disney+ after two seasons, despite critical acclaim.

The series follows a sixteen-year-old medical prodigy nicknamed Doogie who must balance her family life and friends while pursuing her career as a doctor in Hawaii.

The show aimed to appeal to both fans of the original Doogie Howser, M.D. and new audiences, with familiar elements from the original and a charming family dynamic.

The doctor is out at Disney+. After airing two seasons and earning critical acclaim at the streamer, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. has been canceled five months after the series wrapped its second season. Starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee as the titular Lahela "Doogie" Kameāloha, the series was made as a gender-swapped reboot of the classic Doogie Howser, M.D. led by Neil Patrick Harris.

In Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., the sixteen-year-old medical prodigy was stuck balancing her family life and friends as a normal teenager in Hawaii while also pursuing her burgeoning career as a doctor. Her parents do their best to guide her, but that relationship is made all the more complicated considering her boss is also her mother. Thanks to her incredible talents despite her age, Kameāloha was dubbed "Doogie" by her friends in reference to the Harris-led show. Season 2 saw Doogie dealing with young romance as she's caught in a love triangle between her first love Walter (Alex Aiono) and the new bad boy in her life, Nico (Milo Manheim).

Lee shared the spotlight in the series with Kathleen Rose Perkins and Jason Scott Lee who played her parents while Emma Meisel played her best friend Steph and Matt Sato and Wes Tian played her brothers Kai and Brian. Rounding out the cast are Mapuana Makia and Ronny Chieng. The Disney+ series didn't lack excellent guest stars either, with Barry Bostwick, Randall Park, Daniel Dae Kim, Alyson Hannigan, Magic Johnson, Margaret Cho, and Max Greenfield all making appearances.

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. Sought to Bring New Life to the Classic

The responsibility of developing and showrunning Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. fell to Kourtney Kang who previously wrote for Fresh Off the Boat and How I Met Your Mother. In a previous interview with Collider's Christina Radish, she spoke on making the charming family series resonate with both new audiences and viewers of the original. "Our goal was, for folks who watched the original, that there would be some familiar things that they would recognize," she said. "I always loved Vinnie crawling through Doogie’s window, so it was important to me to keep that aspect of it. But we wanted it to be that folks who never watched it could just sit right down and settle in and watch this."

All episodes of Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. can still be streamed on Disney+. Check out the trailer below.