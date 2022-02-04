Deadline reports that Disney+'s family-friendly series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. has been picked up for a second season. A remake of the Neil Patrick Harris-led sitcom Doogie Howser, M.D., the series following sixteen-year-old medical prodigy Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) was a surprising hit, as viewers followed the young girl as she balanced her life as a doctor with her everyday issues as a teenager, guided by her parents (Kathleen Rose Perkins and Jason Scott Lee).

The renewal announcement comes only three months after the show's season one finale Aloha: The Goodby One, with no start date or production information set for the second season as of yet. Doogie Kamealoha is the second collaboration with Disney for Elizabeth Lee — who starred in Disney Channel's Andi Mack — and the latest in a number for Scott Lee, who starred in the company's live-action The Jungle Book in 1994, as well as voicing David Kawena in Lilo & Stitch and its sequel, Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch, and appearing in 2020's live-action remake of Mulan.

In an interview with Collider's own Christina Radish, the series creator Kourtney Kang spoke on some ideas for season two.

"There are so many stories and ten episodes happened so quick. There is so much that we wanted to explore. One thing I’m really excited to get more into in season two is more stories that only our show could tell about Hawaii and Hawaiian culture, the things that are happening there, and what it’s really like. There are stories we wanna tell at the hospital, between what’s going on in Noelani’s life and Charles’ life. We’ve set up these great characters and now it’d be really great, in season two, to have the real estate to delve further into what’s going on with them as well. Season 1 has been so much about Lahela and the family, and now we have so many great players to go to. With Mapuana and Jeffrey, their friendship is so wonderful. Mom and dad have so much love to them. And even Dr. Lee, by the end of the season, is part of the little family there at work. It would be really exciting to delve further into those characters. Matt Sato, who plays Kai, is so wonderful, so I’d love to delve more into his character and Brian Patrick. We have so many great players to go to."

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. also stars Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, and Mapuana Makia, as well as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Ronny Chieng. The series is written and executive produced by Kang and produced by 20th Television, and Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Dayna, and Jesse Bochco executive produce the series.

Season one of Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. is streaming now on Disney+.

