Disney+ has released the first trailer for the second season of their medical comedy, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D, which is set to hit the platform on March 31. Based on the popular 1989 series, Doogie Howser, this story follows Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a teenage University of Hawaii Medical School graduate. And yes, her nickname is in honor of the original show. Doogie must find balance between her life as messy teenager and her demanding career as a doctor. With the help of her best friend, Steph (Emma Meisel), and her older brother, Kai (Matt Sato), she will find what it takes to live her life to the fullest.

In the second season, when Lahela’s first love, Walter (Alex Aiono) returns from the World Surf Tour, he’s not the same boyfriend she said goodbye to months before. But she’s not the same girl either. That becomes clear when she meets a bad boy on a dirt bike, Nico (Milo Manheim). She’s faced with a decision: fight for what she knows is true, or give new love a chance. Luckily, she has her family, coworkers and best friend to support her along the way.

Speaking with Collider about the first season of the show, Lee told the story of how the original series' pilot was the first thing she saw in preparation for her role, given that the episode and the pilot for Doogie Kamealoha M.D. share some clear parallels. The actress also mentioned how it was very liberating for her to be able to bring something new to the table with the new show, which is more suited for modern times. "...But also (show creator) Kourtney [Kang] did such a great job of turning it on its head and bringing the show into the world we live in today, and because of that, she created a lot of space for creative freedom." Lee said.

In the meantime, there's plenty of content for fans of the franchise to enjoy, with the first season of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. currently available to stream on Disney+. All four seasons of Doogie Howser, M.D. starring Neil Patrick Harris, Max Casella and James B. Sikking, will be available on the platform in the U.S. starting March 15. You can watch the first trailer for the second season of the new show, which surfs its way to Disney+ on March 31, below: