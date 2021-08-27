With Neil Patrick Harris all grown up, there’s a new kid genius in town. Disney has premiered the official trailer for Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., their new, Hawaii-based reimagining of the classic Doogie Howser, M.D. Inspired by the '90s comedy, this new dramedy follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a sixteen-year-old prodigy turned doctor juggling life in the ER with life as a teenager.

With her mother as her boss, Lahela finds it difficult to separate her work life from her home life, but is determined to forge her own path anyway — even if that means balancing dates with boys with her on-call hours. Shot on location in O’ahu, Doogie Kamealoha is a celebration of young adulthood and legacy, taking all the life lessons of its predecessor to the next level.

Using her genius brain to her advantage, this new trailer sees young Lahela fighting to balance her work and home life, trying to find time to sneak the classic experiences of being a teenager in between grueling shifts at a hospital. Perhaps she’s not the most normal of teenagers — not many of them use the scientific method to help with boy problems — but Lahela is something special, and with her best friend and her family at her side, she may struggle, but in classic Disney fashion, there’s nothing the young prodigy can’t accomplish.

Joining Lee in the trailer is a talented and diverse ensemble playing her coworkers and her ‘ohana, including Kathleen Rose Perkins, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, and Mapuana Makia, as well as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Ronny Chieng, and recurring Disney alum Jason Scott Lee. The series’ list of guest stars is also stacked, including Randall Park (who will also serve as a director), Margaret Cho, Max Greenfield, Jae Suh Park, and Ty Simpkins.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is created by Kourtney Kang, with executive producers Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Erin O'Malley, Matt Kuhn, and Justin McEwen. The series premieres exclusively on Disney+ on September 8, with new episodes every Wednesday. Check out the brand new trailer below:

