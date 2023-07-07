Thanks to Netflix's lucrative status as the international streaming hub for Korean dramas, there's always something new to watch. With all 16 episodes at the ready, Doom at Your Service is the perfect next binge for those who love a classic fantasy romance and/or a good ol’ tearjerker. Originally premiering in 2021, Doom at Your Service was a ratings bonanza. Ridiculously talented acting superstars Park Bo-young and Seo In-guk play a human girl and a supernatural entity drawn together by harrowing circumstances, and to no one's surprise, there's more going on beneath that description's surface. With all the sweeping cinematography and soaring music cues befitting a high-budget Korean drama, this heartfelt and winsome series also boasts bickering enemies turned star-crossed lovers trying to re-write fate, sparkling chemistry, superb characterization, and delicate philosophizing about life, the universe, and everything.

What Is ‘Doom at Your Service’ About?

Doom at Your Service's opening scene is a ruthless shot across the bow. Tak Dong-kyung (Park), an editor for a company that publishes online books, receives an incurable cancer diagnosis and roughly three months to live. Medical treatments might extend that timeframe, but the aggressive condition (glioblastoma, which affects the brain) is terminal. A stunned yet reserved Dong-kyung argues she can't take time off work for biopsies, let alone afford any of the astronomically expensive treatments. On the same day, she discovers her lying boyfriend has made her "the other woman" to his pregnant wife, an embarrassing video of her taken by a stranger goes viral, her already sexist boss scorns her with extra venom, her perpetually lazy brother calls asking for more money, and she missed her loan payment. In a moment of raging, drunken grief, Dong-kyung wishes destruction upon the world. Earth hasn't done her any favors, so hell might as well rain down as punishment.

Her co-protagonist, Myeol-mang (Seo), is a supernatural being who’s neither good nor evil. Myeol-mang translates to "doom," and doom, like death, is inevitable rather than inherently malevolent. However, he’s still the inhuman equivalent of a grumpy hot mess. Dispensing awful destinies upon humankind and living in isolation takes its toll. The nameless goddess of the universe (Jung Ji-so) created Myeol-mang as her go-between; she's a fan of garden metaphors and calls Myeol-mang "the butterfly that pollinates [her] flowers" (humans). Myeol-mang, however, likens himself to a tragedy button. If he does his job and brings about doom, humans curse his name; if he avoids his responsibilities, the world would be overrun by cataclysmic disasters. Either way, the hateful cries and terrified screams of humanity inescapably ring in his ears. Myeol-mang dons an antipathic mask to hide behind but also makes no secret of despising his existence.

Although Myeol-mang was created rather than born, the goddess gives him a boon once a year on his birthday: he can grant one human's wish. Of course, the scornful Myeol-mang couldn't care less, but bringing hope to one voice out of millions is also part of the universe's worst job description. Out of the scores of people praying for prosperity, one wish rises above the rest: Dong-kyung's verdict that the world deserves to burn. Her broken heart (and understandable fury) is the only mentality Dong-kyung can relate to.

So, the manifestation of doom smirks and shows up on a shocked Dong-kyung's doorstep. After some amusing hijinks, the pair agree to a contract. In exchange for making her last 100 days painless, Myeol-mang will fulfill a single wish of Dong-kyung's choosing. If she fails to cast her wish before those 100 days are up, then the person she loves the most will die in her stead. Fate can't be avoided, even if it can be side-stepped and misdirected. The depressed doom-and-gloom man expects Dong-kyung to let him bring about the apocalypse. Instead, Dong-kyung rediscovers the fire she's long suppressed and declares she won't wish for anything. Instead, she's on a mission to fall in with Myeol-mang within those 100 days. That little loophole is how she'll survive. For Myeol-mang, the goal remains the same: fulfilling Dong-kyung's initial wish is the excuse he needs to throw the world's biggest hissy fit.

The How of 'Doom at Your Service's Romance Is More Important Than the If

Image via Studio Dragon

With this dramatic hook in place, Dong-kyung and Myeol-mang enter into the romance dance. But it’s always the “how,” not the “if,” that makes K-dramas matter. This “how” is replete with all the enemies-to-lovers hallmarks you could ask for. The pair bickers constantly; Myeol-mang's especially adept at getting under Dong-kyung's skin. By his reasoning, if he annoys the crap out of her by being impossible to love, he'll get his self-destructive way. But as both leads reluctantly soften toward one another, Myeol-mang's sly antics take on the air of a besotted kid pulling his crush's pigtails because he's desperate for her attention. These comedic moments contrasted with severe drama are common to traditional K-dramas but prove especially important to Doom at Your Service. The characters and audience need time to breathe between the leads' existential crises. Once Myeol-mang's character arc takes flight, the tender, self-sacrificing lengths he goes to for Dong-kyung ranks him among the best Korean drama love interests. Healthy romances aren't difficult to find these days, but K-Drama heroes often excel at the "selflessly cherish the women in your lives" assignment.

Whether arguing or slowly peeling back their emotional layers, the always-reliable Park Bo-young and Seo In-guk's chemistry sparkles like shooting stars. Their pitch-perfect performances work alongside excellent characterization; even when Doom at Your Service's plot mechanics sometimes stumbles, it's forgivable in the face of these two striving to defy fate. Naturally, the series has a heavy philosophical bent. Although Dong-kyung's cancer diagnosis is a driving narrative force, the scripts treat her illness and seemingly inescapable death with the proper gravity. That means Doom at Your Service hits close to home in its less merciful moments, but I’d personally rather see that complicated, messy honesty than cancer reduced to an insensitive plot point any day.

‘Doom at Your Service’ Is a Human Story Inside a Fantasy Romance

Image via Studio Dragon

Accepting one's lot in life is an equally thorny conundrum even if the show holds fast to the age-old mantra that "everything happens for a reason." Accepting one's fate doesn't equal going meekly into the night, though — it means grappling with life's often staggeringly brutal unfairness and unearthing the parts worth living for. Doom at Your Service's required happy ending lets Dong-kyung and Myeol-mang bend the rules, but everything holds an unavoidable cost. Tragedy is something humanity can never fully comprehend; it's a universal and individual battle. Dong-kyung refuses to surrender, which inspires Myeol-mang's free will, and his tenderness reforges her perpetually broken heart. Both characters emerge from their self-imposed prisons. Happy endings come in different shades.

Doom at Your Service even subverts the cheerful girl/grumpy boy stereotype while having its requisite fun with it. Myeol-mang rejected affection because the world first rejected him. Dong-kyung responded to the trauma of her parents’ deaths by becoming an aggressive people pleaser and internalizing her emotions. She literally learns to love the manifestation of doom before she can emotionally heal and live the fulfilling life she denied herself. And isn’t grappling with that fact so very human?

Doom at Your Service is now available to stream on Netflix.