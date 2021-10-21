Bethesda has released a new teaser to reveal Doom Eternal’s promised Horde Mode is being released next week as part of the appropriately named 6.66 update. The new teaser features the Doom Guy getting ready to take on hordes of demons with the new mode, expected to challenge veteran players and breathe new life into the game.

At the time of Doom Eternal’s release, publisher Bethesda and developers id Software announced they planned to add an Invasion Mode to the game, allowing players to invade other players’ games in a similar fashion to the Dark Souls franchise. However, due to the pandemic altering the game development workflow, id Software scrapped the idea of an Invasion Mode and instead promised to deliver fans a new single-player mode called Horde Mode. While details of the Horde Mode gameplay were still not unveiled, it’s expected this new single-player mode pitches player’s against a vast number of enemies in gauntlets that increase difficulty at each level.

Image via Bethesda Softworks

Besides adding the Horde Mode, update 6.66 will also update Battlemode to version 2.0, with a new arena and features that promise to change Doom Eternal's asymmetrical PvP matches. There are also two more Master Levels being added to the base game, with Bethesda teasing even more content that has yet to be revealed.

Doom Eternal was released on March 20, 2020, and is currently available on PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia. The game was highly praised by critics and fans, receiving five nominations at The Game Awards for 2020, including Game of the Year and Best Action Game. Doom Eternal's Horde Mode will launch on October 26, together with update 6.66. Check out the new teaser below.

