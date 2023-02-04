It's been a bittersweet time for DCTV fans given the recent news that both Doom Patrol and Titans will be ending this year. And yet, despite this unfortunate news, it’s hard to not appreciate everything that the show has already accomplished in its four-season run. Doom Patrol was a faithful and creative adaptation of DC’s strangest team that was anchored by stellar performances; not the least of which being Brendan Fraser’s star-(re)making performance as the team’s resident driver and mech-person Robotman. Fraser has been on a much-deserved roll recently with his Oscar-nominated performance in The Whale, and while many are seeing that as the start of his comeback tour, it really started years ago in spades with Doom Patrol, which deserves more recognition for showing how great he’s always been as an actor.

If you’re unaware of whom the Doom Patrol are, they’re a team of superhuman outcasts who have to save the world from all kinds of strange threats, sometimes on purpose! They’re like a sillier form of the X-Men, only with the darker subject matter and more existentialism. Among the team, you have Jane (Diane Guerrero), a girl who doesn’t age who uses her multiple personalities as powers, Rita (April Bowlby), a former Hollywood starlet who can reshape her body, Vic Stone/Cyborg (Joivan Wade), and Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer as the voice, and Matthew Zuk as the stuntman), a gay fighter pilot from WW2 who one day gained nuclear abilities from a shadowy space silhouette. Their leader is Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton), a doctor who took all of them to his mansion, so he could treat and care for their abilities. Each team member, including Cliff, suffered some kind of trauma and sees their abilities as a curse more than a blessing. It’s a great superhero show that isn’t really about heroics, and each actor in the ensemble gets to do a lot with whatever time they have on screen.

Brendan Fraser Brings Pathos and Emotion to the Robotic Cliff Steele

Before Cliff Steele had his brain encased in a robot body, he was a drug-addicted race car driver who cared very little about how his life affected the ones who loved him. That all changed when Cliff got himself, his wife, and daughter killed in a brutal car accident. That was supposed to be the end for him, but Niles was able to salvage his brain to give him another shot at life. Cliff obviously doesn’t take this well, but as the series goes on he begins to understand more about his new lease on life and attempts to help his new family with whatever they can, especially with Jane. The relationship between Cliff and Jane is one of the best parts of the show, giving us this pseudo-father/daughter bond that he unfortunately never had when he was human. You even get that with Cyborg’s character as well, giving us one of the sweetest and funniest gags on the show, where Cliff imagines the badass possibilities of having a robot crime-fighting duo in Steele and Stone, done in 70s action drama fashion. It’s one of many sentimental (and occasionally very funny) elements that give Cliff a sense of purpose and humanity in his new body; something that while it's emotionally fulfilling, is only momentary given his disposition.

Brendan Fraser is able to do a lot of funny and outlandish things on Doom Patrol, but it’s in the show’s quiet moments that you can see why a character like Robotman would be so interesting for an actor to play. Cliff Steele, despite how much he wants to be, can never be a normal human being again. He can’t taste or smell or even feel in his metal shell. The only piece of flesh he does have is his own brain, which eventually begins to degrade through old age as the series goes on. It’s a character setting that’s both ironic and tragic, and Fraser, alongside his stunt double Riley Shanahan, make it work almost effortlessly through their collaboration. They can make Robotman come off as the wise-cracking goofball of the team, the under-seen father figure, and a creature who at times is more human than anyone else could be on the show.

Many people will see Fraser’s comeback through his recent film work, and that’s completely fine, but it’s in his work on Doom Patrol where you really get to see him shine like never before. While he is mostly a voice in a robot body, he brings out so much pathos and emotion for a character who rightfully deserves it, and that alone should be enough to see what he brought to the table.