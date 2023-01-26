DC’s Doom Patrol will be coming to an end with the second part of its Season 4, Deadline has reported. The upcoming second halves of the series’ fourth seasons will be the shows’ final chapter which has been crafted to give the series a proper ending. The series comes from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television and is among the last live-action series from the slate of the now-defunct DC Universe ever since David Zaslav’s regime took over. The series made the transition to HBO Max after the first two seasons when DC Universe folded. The series ran for two more seasons on the streaming platform, with the creatives behind both mapping those seasons to complete various characters’ story arcs.

Doom Patrol joins the league of other DC shows that are coming to an end, including The Flash and Stargirl on the CW and closes the chapter in Berlanti Productions’ tenure at Warner Bros. Television Group. Addressing the wrap series showrunner Jeremy Carve said in an official statement, “To our wonderfully supportive partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and DC Studios, thank you for indulging us these past four seasons.” Further adding, “Also, what were you smoking? To our brilliant cast, indomitable crew, fearless writing staff and, most of all, to our beautiful fans: thank you all the more. You made this a once-in-a-lifetime ride.”

Season 4 of Doom Patrol saw the superhero team accidentally traveling to the future. Things go wrong when the team faced their imminent demise, as they must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world. Part 2 of Season 4 will finally see the repercussions of their choices.

The series casts Diane Guerrero as Kay Challis/Crazy Jane, April Bowlby as Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman, Oscar nominee Brendan Fraser as Robotman/Cliff Steele, Matt Bomer as Negative Man aka Larry Trainor, Joivan Wade as Cyborg aka Victor Stone and Michelle Gomez as former super-villain Madame Rouge aka Laura de Mille. Further rounding off the cast are Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan and Matthew Zuk.

An HBO Spokesperson thanked the cast and crew in an official statement, “we celebrate showrunner Jeremy Carver and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. For four seasons, fans have fallen in love with the Doom Patrol, investing in their trials and tribulations, and in their legendary battles saving the world time and time again.”

Currently, no release date for Season 4, part 2 has been set by the streamer. You can check out the trailer below: