In October 1985, Marvel publishes Vision and the Scarlet Witch, in which the two Avengers try to retire to the suburbs, in the hopes of finding a "normal" life. Naturally, this eludes them, and is only the start of their strangest adventures yet — "normal" was never an option. In August 1990, Doom Patrol #35 introduced Darren Jones, a man obsessed with normality to such an extent that he sought the death of anyone who deviated too far from it. To illustrate Darren Jones' obsessiveness, we see that he lives in a home dedicated to 1950s sitcom tropes: his wife is a homemaker, who presses a laugh track button any time something remotely funny is said. Darren brings home the most typical of sitcom plots: his boss is coming home for dinner and Darren needs it to go perfectly, so he can get a promotion at work. When his wife messes up, he blinds her with a fork.

More recently, in January 2021, the first episode of WandaVision aired, in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) uses her reality warping abilities to bring her husband to life, trapping him in a 1950s sitcom -- the first episode of which sees the Vision's boss coming home for dinner, a dinner which the Vision (Paul Bettany) needs to go perfectly. Through the series, we learn that Wanda has not just trapped herself and her reality-warped family in this sitcom world, she's also trapped the residents of the town and forced them to live out roles in her attempts at a perfect life. We also find out that this was all co-opted by Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) as a means of stealing Wanda's powers while Wanda herself was distracted by this comforting illusion.

Finally, in Season 4 Doom Patrol episode aptly named "Nostalgia Patrol", Rita Farr (April Bowlby) is trapped inside her own movies, forced to relive the giddy emotions of her glory days as the mastermind behind it all drains those feelings from Rita. Media traps the past in amber — it forever seems perfect. But as WandaVision and Doom Patrol both show us, that perfection is little more than an illusion, and getting caught in it is a trap.

Rita and Wanda Have Similar Storylines

Image via HBO

Both Rita and Wanda are women whose lives have been ripped apart by time - time, and the unnatural manipulation of it. Wanda was forced to kill her own husband to stop Thanos from getting one of the Infinity Gems, but with a simple snap with the Time Stone, Thanos (Josh Brolin) rendered her sacrifice meaningless but left her with the trauma of it and a husband just as dead as before. For Rita, things were a lot more complicated: first came the agelessness as a result of Niles Caulder’s (Timothy Dalton) manipulations, then she had her trip to the past in Doom Patrol’s third season — the aftermath of which is something she is still dealing with.

In times of pain, the past is a comfort. It’s the happiest memories that linger the longest, everything else fades away. Every fond recollection shines up the past a little more until it’s a golden beacon, a utopia that is all the more perfect for being impossible to reach. When dealing with universes based on comic book franchises, however, the impossible is just another plot trigger, waiting to be pulled, and the vulnerability of Wanda and Rita made both of them strong targets. A perfect vision of the past beckoned them both, and they followed without hesitation.

A lot of work and very strict guidelines went into making older sitcoms perfectly wholesome. Things were taken to such a ridiculous extent that for years, married couples weren't even allowed to be seen sharing the same bed — something that WandaVision gave a nod to, as both Vision and Wanda's beds were separated until they shifted to a new era of TV. Rita Farr lived that era of television and film — as someone running from her past, being able to bury all imperfections beneath a layer of makeup and the gloss of the silver screen could not have been more appealing. Plots were simpler then, glamour was heightened and rarely undercut with self-aware reflections or jokes. Audiences weren't quite as jaded. Everyone wanted to believe. If you wanted to escape from the harsh realities of life, really, there's no better place to go.

Both WandaVision and "Nostalgia Patrol" Show the Cracks Beneath the Surface

Image via HBO

What's interesting about both WandaVision and "Nostalgia Patrol" is that both illusory worlds are populated by people who do not want to be there — who have been forced to play these roles against their will and are desperate to get out. In seeking escape, Rita and Wanda have pulled the people around them into the consequences of their trauma. Unwittingly, yes, but the point remains that there's a cost to denying your feelings; other people get hurt — the people closest to you, most of all.

What's more interesting to note, however, is how little agency both Wanda and Rita had once they were in their worlds. In order to achieve perfection, they both had to embrace the rules of the genres they found themselves in. Becoming the perfect housewife or having your romantic future decided by grand gestures of men swept up in the plot — in the romance of it all, it's easy to forget how little agency women used to have in days gone by. Wanda and Rita, who have both been hurt, become especially vulnerable to manipulation by people who see something special in them, by people who want that power for themselves.

Image via HBO

It doesn't quite work as planned, though. Neither Wanda nor Rita quite fits into the realities they've found themselves in. The outside world starts to invade — Agents of S.W.O.R.D., and Rita's own teammates — and the era of film and television Rita and Wanda are trapped in shifts to the future, trying to become a better fit. Colors leak in and rules become more flexible, but the closer the past gets to the present day, the more clear it becomes that these fake worlds aren't sustainable.

Wanda eventually fought her way out of her illusions. Rita, however, poured all her feelings out in her worlds and has been rendered unconscious when those feelings were taken from her. Hopefully, Rita's wake-up call comes in soon, because, in this season of Doom Patrol, the past is not nearly as dangerous a thing as the future that's coming.