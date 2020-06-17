Extended ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 2 Trailer Unleashes Even More Superhero Weirdness

DC Universe’s Doom Patrol is moving to HBO Max for Season 2 and ahead of next week’s premiere, we’ve got a brand new trailer that’s jam-packed with chaos, confusion, and… the seX-Men? I, like the characters in this trailer, have so many questions.

The ensemble superhero series unites some of DC Comics’ most beloved oddballs, including Brendan Fraser‘s Robotman, Matt Bomer‘s Negative Man, April Bowlby‘s Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero‘s Crazy Jane, and Jovian Wade‘s Cyborg. Season 1 quickly became the buzziest show on DC’s in-house streaming service, and now that it’s heading to HBO Max, it’s bound for its biggest audience yet. And it seems the action is bigger and more bonkers, in turn.

Per the official release, the new extended trailer offers “a first look at the wicked characters wreaking havoc including The Candlemaker, Doctor Tyme, Red Jack and The SeX-Men, making their live-action debut.” There’s also an unexpected amount of rollerskating, glitter, and disco (including a robot doing the robot, heck yeah.) The first three episodes of Doom Patrol Season 2 arrive on HBO Max Thursday, June 25, followed by a new weekly episode for the following six weeks.

Here’s the official synopsis for Doom Patrol Season 2: