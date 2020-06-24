Exclusive ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 2 Images Reveal the Terrible Doctor Tyme’s Disco Party

DC Universe’s lovable band of super-powered mess-ups and misfits, Doom Patrol, is back for season 2, and woo boy if you think things have gotten less weird then I have a sentient street to sell you. I’ve seen the first three episodes of season 2 and while there’s about a dozen different things I want to scream about, none are more delightfully dumb than the episode 2 baddie, the Terrible Doctor Tyme (guest star Brandon Perea). We’re thrilled to debut a few exclusive images from “Tyme Patrol” that give a glimpse at the clock-headed villain who uses a time-altering space mineral to throw disco parties across the cosmos, as one does.

Doom Patrol stars Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele, Matt Bomer as Negative Man, April Bowlby as Rita Farr, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Cyborg, and Timothy Dalton as Niles Caulder.

For more on Doom Patrol season 2, check out our full review right here. The series returns to DC Universe and HBO Max on Thursday, June 25.

