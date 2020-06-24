Exclusive ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 2 Images Reveal the Terrible Doctor Tyme’s Disco Party

DC Universe’s lovable band of super-powered mess-ups and misfits, Doom Patrol, is back for season 2, and woo boy if you think things have gotten less weird then I have a sentient street to sell you. I’ve seen the first three episodes of season 2 and while there’s about a dozen different things I want to scream about, none are more delightfully dumb than the episode 2 baddie, the Terrible Doctor Tyme (guest star Brandon Perea). We’re thrilled to debut a few exclusive images from “Tyme Patrol” that give a glimpse at the clock-headed villain who uses a time-altering space mineral to throw disco parties across the cosmos, as one does.
Doom Patrol stars Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele, Matt Bomer as Negative Man, April Bowlby as Rita Farr, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Cyborg, and Timothy Dalton as Niles Caulder.
The series returns to DC Universe and HBO Max on Thursday, June 25.
Here is the official synopsis for Doom Patrol season 2:
DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.