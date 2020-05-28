‘Doom Patrol’ Season 2 Posters Head Down a Yellow Brick Road of Weirdness

Doom Patrol is an absolutely wonderful show in which Brendan Fraser plays Robotman, a robot who is also a man. It’s also criminally underrated, but now is the perfect time to catch up on the series before season 2 debuts simultaneously on DC Universe and HBO Max June 25. To get even more hyped, the streamer just released two new posters. One is Wizard of Oz-themed while the other channels Alice in Wonderland, which suggests we’re just getting started down this show’s Yellow Brick Road of weirdness.

Developed by Jeremy Carver—and based on a comics team created by writers Arnold Drake and Bob Haney with artist Bruno Premiani—Doom Patrol assembles some of the most macabre characters in DC canon into one crew. The series stars Fraser as Robotman, Matt Bomer as Negative Man, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Cyborg, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, and Timothy Dalton as The Chief.

Check out the two new posters below. For more on Doom Patrol, here’s how it became the weirdest superhero show on TV (that will also make you cry).

