‘Doom Patrol’ Season 2 Trailer Brings DC’s Big Bunch of Super-Powered Weirdos to HBO Max

DC Universe’s Doom Patrol is back for Season 2! Except now, it’s freshly rebranded as an HBO Max original, and the newly launched would-be streaming giant just debuted a Season 2 trailer clearly targeted at introducing a new audience to the series. I’d say it’s pretty dang effective!

In full honesty, I haven’t caught Doom Patrol yet. The live-action superhero series quickly emerged as the breakout hit on DC’s in-house streaming service (though their underrated animated Harley Quinn series is downright excellent,) earning critical acclaim and a passionate fandom built around the self-dubbed “DC’s strangest group of heroes,” including Brendan Fraser‘s Robotman, Matt Bomer‘s Negative Man, April Bowlby‘s Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero‘s Crazy Jane, and Jovian Wade‘s Cyborg. I imagine a lot of folks are like me — we heard the good buzz, but we didn’t have a DCU subscription and there’s just one too dang many streaming services in town these days.

But if this trailer is looking to bring in new audiences on the bigger HBO Max platform, it does a heck of a job. Because I have not seen Doom Patrol yet, but I can now assure you, I will. It looks like an absolute bonkers hoot. Check it out for yourself in the Season 2 trailer below. The first three episodes of Doom Patrol Season 2 arrive on HBO Max Thursday, June 25, followed by a new weekly episode for the following six weeks.

Here’s the official synopsis for Doom Patrol Season 2: