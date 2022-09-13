No word yet on when the series is expected to return to the small screen for Season 4.

Last fall, HBO Max began streaming Season 3 of Doom Patrol. Now, that season of the fan favorite DC series about an unlikely team of superheroes is finally coming to physical media. “Doom Patrol: The Complete Third Season” will release on Blu-ray and DVD on November 15, 2022. While the season is currently available for purchase on Digital, the physical release will also come with “never-before-seen bonus content” that fans will not want to miss.

Doom Patrol follows a team of superheroes that are more often than not causing problems rather than stopping them. Each hero is linked by the fact that they suffered horrible accidents, only to be saved and given a home and purpose by Dr. Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton). These heroes include Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Cyborg (Joivan Wade). Season 3 of the series picks up where the previous one left off, with the team of lovable misfits suffering “a devastating loss.” Unsure where to go or what to do next, the Doom Patrol is at a crossroads. Things get even more complicated as the mysterious Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) shows up at their home with a time machine, but is unable to remember what her world-saving mission was.

The physical release of the third season comes with some exciting bonus features. It will include a featurette of the cast and crew discussing the aforementioned "devastating loss" and the effect it has on the characters, an in-depth look at the new character Madame Rouge, and more! Doom Patrol is based on DC characters created by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani. The series is executive produced by Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson.

Check out the full list of what fans can find on Blu-ray and DVD editions of “Doom Patrol: The Complete Third Season” below:

BLU-RAY & DVD SPECIAL FEATURES:

DOOM PATROL SEASON 3: LIFE AFTER DEATH (All-New Featurette) - Going inside season 3 of Doom Patrol with an in-depth look at all the mayhem and madness that follows on the heels of Niles Caulder’s death. Showrunner Jeremy Carver and the cast of the series discuss the loss of Niles, new beginnings, awakenings and new journeys in a unique way. FILTER NOT INCLUDED: ROBOTMAN’S BEST LINES (All-New Featurette) - He may be mostly machinery but one thing Robotman does not have is a filter. As The Doom Patrol’s most foul-mouthed robot/grandfather, Cliff Steele never holds back exactly what he’s thinking. Digging Deep Into Doom Patrol: Introducing Madame Rouge - The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it. This Season On - The Doom Patrol: Robotman aka Cliff Steele, Negative Man aka Larry Trainor, Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr, Crazy Jane and Cyborg aka Victor Stone, are at a crossroads as each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be.

10 ONE-HOUR EPISODES:

Possibilities Patrol Vacay Patrol Dead Patrol Undead Patrol Dada Patrol 1917 Patrol Bird Patrol Subconscious Patrol Evil Patrol Amends Patrol

Season 3 of Doom Patrol will release on Blu-ray and DVD on November 15, 2022. It is also currently available for purchase on Digital and for streaming on HBO Max. Watch the season’s trailer below: