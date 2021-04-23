The darkly comic and refreshing take on the superhero genre Doom Patrol is about to get a whole lot funkier with new recurring characters set to join the motley crew in Season 3. Micah Joe Parker, Wynn Everett, Miles Mussenden, Anita Kalartha and Gina Hiraizumi will play recurring regulars and members of the Sisterhood of Dada. Madalyn Horcher, Ty Tennant and Sebastian Croft will guest star as members of the Deadboy Detective Agency.

The Sisterhood of Dada is the HBO Max show’s take on the comics' Brotherhood of Dada — a group of bizarre supervillains who take their name from the 20th-century European art movement Dadaism, which was satirical and nonsensical by nature.

Parker (The Vampire Diaries) will play the Sisterhood’s quiet and sensitive Malcolm who would rather disappear than confront an unrelenting society. Everett — best known for Teenage Bounty Hunters and Agent Carter — will portray Shelly Byron AKA The Fog: a deadly terrorist who’s a bit mad, but boasts a prepossessing poetic flair. Cloak & Dagger’s Mussenden will play the tattoo-covered and scarred Lloyd Jefferson, or “Frenzy,” who creates life-like masks and has a proclivity for sweeping devastation. Kalathara (MacGyver) and Hiraizumi (Dynasty) round out the Sisterhood as Sleepwalk and the Quiz, respectively. As for Sleepwalk, she works in an ice cream truck, knows how to party and hates to be awakened mid-nap. Quiz is a germaphobe whose phobias conceal breathtaking superpowers.

Horcher (Jack Reacher 2), Tennant (War of the Worlds) and Croft (Game of Thrones) will play pivotal members of the Deadboy Detective Agency — a title that more than alludes to its dead members and the responsibilities they take on. Horcher will portray Crystal Palace: a psychic medium and sarcastic teenager with two friends, Tennant’s Edwin Payne and Croft’s Charles Rowland. She freed them both from demonic possession. Payne has been dead since 1916, but he spent 80 years in hell on account of a “clerical error,” while Croft has been dead since 1989, yet strives to remain cheerful despite his traumatic death by hypothermia.

Doom Patrol — based on the comic book of the same name by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Pemiani — is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serve as co-executive producers.

There is no word out yet on the release date for the third season of Doom Patrol, but production began in January 2021 with reported expectations to release the show before the end of the calendar year.

