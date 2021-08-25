Fans of Doom Patrol are getting another peek at Season 3 this week — and the first glimpse of a new villain on the scene. Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we know a little more of what's in store for the Doom Patrol when Madame Rouge joins the fun. In the comics, the character is a member of the Brotherhood of Evil, a group of villains at odds with the Doom Patrol heroes. In the show, however, things will play out a little bit differently when the third season premieres September 23 on HBO Max.

Madame Rouge will be played by The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Michelle Gomez, who is no stranger to wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey roles. She also played the gender-bending role of Missy, the first female iteration of The Doctor's long-time adversary The Master in Seasons 8 through 10 of Doctor Who. But in Doom Patrol, Madame Rouge's travel through time has given her amnesia — which makes her forget all about her special abilities.

Speaking to EW, producer Jeremy Carver talks about how Gomez's character will struggle with not just her identity, but where her moral compass actually points during Season 3:

"When I was talking to her about the part, I was trying to explain to her that in our eyes the Madame Rouge of Doom Patrol is much like the other characters in that you can't quite pin them as good or bad. ... They've all done things they're ashamed of, but that doesn't necessarily make them bad people. This wrestling with 'Am I good or bad?' is really at the heart of Michelle's character arc this season, and she wrings more out of a line in terms of finding comedy or pathos than just about anybody. I think what she brings to the show is just thrilling."

As previously reported, Gomez's Madame Rouge will also have something of a history with Niles Caulder, aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), and joins the cast as a series regular consisting of Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Matt Bomer, Brendan Fraser, and Joivan Wade.

Season 3 of Doom Patrol, which has already wrapped filming, premieres September 23 exclusively on HBO Max. Check out the new images of Madame Rouge below:

