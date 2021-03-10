Things are about to get a lot more villainous on Doom Patrol, as TVLine is reporting that Michelle Gomez has been cast as a series regular on the upcoming third season. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress will be playing Madame Rouge, a character who seems to possess deep connective ties to others on the show — including Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton) if the source material is any indication.

According to TVLine's report, Madame Rouge is an "eccentric villainess" who will show up at Doom Manor with a very clear goal in mind — but seems to have lost her ability to remember exactly what that goal is. Gomez, who comes off a recent stint on another HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, joins a cast that, in addition to Dalton, includes Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Matt Bomer, Brendan Fraser and Joivan Wade.

In the original DC Comics, Madame Rouge first appeared in an issue of Doom Patrol, coincidentally enough, and throughout her tenure in the comics realm has frequently clashed with the titular team themselves. As the only female member of the Brotherhood of Evil, she's a character whose personality is most often split between her good and evil halves and has also possessed masterful powers of disguise, including the ability to change her appearance.

Doom Patrol had previously been renewed for a third season exclusively at HBO Max after airing its first two seasons on the DC Universe streaming app. DC Universe then announced that its video content would be migrating over to HBO Max, including other DCU shows like Harley Quinn and Titans.

A release date for Doom Patrol Season 3 isn't confirmed yet, but you can currently watch the first two seasons on HBO Max.

