‘Doom Patrol’ Renewed for Season 3 Exclusively on HBO Max

Some wonderful news today out of the online con “DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse.” Doom Patrol has officially been renewed for Season 3. Warner Bros. TV released a brief teaser confirming the renewal, along with this statement: “DC’s strangest group of heroes will be back to save the world again as HBO Max exclusively greenlights Max Original Doom Patrol for Season 3.”

Now, that’s a mighty interesting choice of words, especially calling Doom Patrol an “HBO Max original” and making no mention of DC Universe. The conspicuously unmentioned streaming service is where Doom Patrol first debuted, and Season 2 aired simultaneously on both HBO Max and DC Universe. By the sounds of it, Doom Patrol Season 3 will air exclusively on HBO Max. Combined with the recent news that Stargirl Season 2 would depart DC Universe for a CW-exclusive run, things don’t seem very stable in the DC Universe right now.

However, more Doom Patrol is still great news. Developed by Jeremy Carver and debuting back in early 2019, the series immediately established itself as unapologetically strange—cannibal butts! sentient genderqueer streets! time-traveling disco parties!—but with a killer ensemble cast and a genuinely moving emotional core. The series stars Brendan Fraser as Robotman, Diane Guererro as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Cyborg, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Matt Bomer as Negative Man, Timothy Dalton as Niles Caulder, and Abigail Shapiro as Dorothy Spinner.

Doom Patrol’s second season ended on an abrupt cliffhanger, primarily because production on the 10th and final episode was halted due to the COVID pandemic. Some *spoilers* to follow. One of Season 2’s final revelations is that one of Jane’s personalities—she has 64 of them, all of whom live in an internal space called “The Underground”—that we know as Miranda is not, in fact, Miranda. Speaking to TV Line, Carver teased:

“I would say that the Underground is in a state of crisis. You have the revelation that the person playing Miranda is actually not Miranda. We have some indication of who it is, but it’s not the entire story. And Jane herself is in the well, discovering these truths while still being underwater. State of crisis is an accurate way of describing Jane, the other personas and the underground…I’ll say that you’ll get a better understanding of who that identity is as we move into a new season, should we be lucky enough to get a new season.”

Doom Patrol returns for Season 3 in 2021. Check out the Season 3 teaser below. For more on Doom Patrol, here is our full Season 2 review.