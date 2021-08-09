It feels like a few years since we last saw an episode of Doom Patrol (even if Google says it was last year), but we finally have a first trailer that hints at the many bizarre adventures our titular group of quasi-heroes will get into, plus a release date so you know what to mark in your calendars.

Doom Patrol is based on the comic book of the same name by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Pemiani. The show is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serve as co-executive producers.

The show follows a group of people who each suffered some kind of horrible accident that left them physically and emotionally scarred, but also gave them superhuman abilities. Doom Patrol stars Brendan Fraser as Robotman aka Cliff Steele, Matt Bomer as Negative Man aka Larry Trainor, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane and Joivan Wade as Cyborg aka Victor Stone, they are led by mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton).

Season 2 introduced a new member to the Doom Patrol, Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro) who has the ability to bring her imaginary friends to life, with devastating consequences. Season 2 ended on a huge cliffhanger, with the extradimensional egregore known as Candlemaker being summoned by Dorothy, spelling doom for the titular Patrol.

The trailer for Season 3 hints at some of the weird adventures our heroes will have to go through to first free themselves from the nightmarish prisons they fell to at the end of the previous season, while teasing some of the new adversaries they will face. This includes the live-action debut of iconic Doom Patrol villains Brain and his gorilla assistant Monsieur Mallah. There is also what looks like a sentient butthole full of teeth, so there's that too.

Doom Patrol returns with the first three episodes of Season 3 on September 23. Subsequent episodes will launch weekly on HBO Max. Watch the first trailer and read the synopsis below.

"Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it. "

