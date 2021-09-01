HBO Max has revealed the first trailer and poster for the upcoming third season of Doom Patrol, which is poised to make things a lot more villainous for our unlikely crew of superpowered misfits with the arrival of Madame Rouge. Michelle Gomez (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) joins the cast as a series regular for Season 3, playing the character who holds seemingly deep ties to Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton). The third season of Doom Patrol will air September 23 on HBO Max.

Madame Rouge looks to be a major part of the show this season when her time-traveling capsule crash-lands with no warning. Even after everything the Doom Patrol has been through, though, it seems a little silly for Cliff to be questioning whether time travel is actually possible at this point! But Season 3 appears to be delivering the hardest enemy the group has ever faced before — and it looks like there are also zombies?

In addition to Dalton, the third season of Doom Patrol stars returning cast members Diane Guerrero as "Crazy Jane," April Bowlby as Rita Farr, Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone, aka Cyborg. Newcomers for Season 3, along with Gomez, include Abigail Shapiro as Dorothy, Micah Joe Parker, Wynn Everett, Miles Mussenden, Anita Kalartha, and Gina Hiraizumi as members of the Sisterhood of Dada, with Madalyn Horcher, Ty Tennant, and Sebastian Croft guest starring as members of the Deadboy Detective Agency. Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.

Doom Patrol had previously been renewed for a third season exclusively at HBO Max after airing its first two seasons on the DC Universe streaming app. DC Universe then announced that its video content would be migrating over to HBO Max, including other DCU shows like Harley Quinn and Titans.

Doom Patrol Season 3 will be streaming September 23 on HBO Max, where you can also currently watch both Seasons 1 and 2. Watch the new Season 3 trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Season 3 of Doom Patrol:

Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it.

