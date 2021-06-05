Doom Patrol star Joivan Wade posted to Instagram to let fans know that Season 3 has officially wrapped production.

There are three slides total in his Instagram post. The first one is a full-color image of Wade in his Cyborg costume sitting in front of a high-end video camera with multiple monitors attached and a small boom mic overhead. The third image is identical to the first, except in black & white. The image in the middle is basically the same setup from a different angle, with a masked member of the crew standing next to Wade as they both glance intently at a laptop computer.

Joivan Wade's post reads:

"Feels like the last day at school. 6 months, A million takes & A thousand emotions later. What a ride. Doom Patrol season 3 comes to an end. & Boy! Are you all gonna love it. It's the best season yet in my humble opinion, phenomenal writing Outstanding performances. & remarkable efforts from all of the crew involved. I'm looking forward to seeing your thoughts. I know your gonna love it."

Last season of Doom Patrol ended on a big cliffhanger caused by the pandemic. In the last episode of season 2, we leave our titular heroes losing a fight against their own imaginary friends, each of the characters encased in a wax prison.

Doom Patrol's first season premiered February 15, 2019 on the DC Universe streaming platform. Since then, however, DC Universe decided to rebrand itself as a digital comic subscription service known as DC Universe Infinite, and moved all of its original programming to HBO Max. If you want to catch up on the first two seasons before Season 3 premieres, you can do so right now with an HBO Max subscription. There is no definitive release date for Season 3 yet.

