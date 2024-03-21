The Big Picture Doom Patrol: The Complete Fourth Season Blu-ray releases on April 9, marking the end of the beloved series.

The series follows misfit heroes facing internal & external struggles, forming a bond to protect humanity from evil forces despite personal losses.

Jeremy Carver spearheaded the successful production with a talented cast including Brendan Fraser and April Bowlby.

Doom Patrol might have ended but fans will soon have an option to take the doomed heroes home as ‘Doom Patrol: The Complete Fourth Season’ arrives on Blu-ray on April 9. The fourth and final season of the series came to an end in November 2023 tying all the loose ends in the story for the final farewell. The season, which was divided into two parts, has an impeccable 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating like the other seasons before it. For the series fans, the Blu-ray will make a valuable addition to their DVD collection. Furthermore, a ‘Doom Patrol: The Complete Series’ collection will also be launched on the same day, which includes all four seasons of the series in one set.

Based on the characters by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani, Doom Patrol followed a misfit group of heroes who suffered from horrific accidents and gained powers. While the normal world cast them out, a mad scientist named Dr. Niles Caulder brings them together to protect them. The series follows them as they take on evil, multiversal, otherworldly forces to protect humanity. While the series takes its time to put together this team fans of the misfit characters came a long way with them over the course of the four seasons. In the final season the group is coming to terms with the fact that they’ve lost their longevity and despite gaining it momentarily, the final season gave us some unbearable losses, which ultimately led to their disbanding.

The Cast and Crew Behind ‘Doom Patrol’

The series was developed by showrunner Jeremy Carver, and hailed from Greg Berlanti who also created many DC superhero shows for The CW. The successful run of the show came to an end when Warner Bros merged with Discovery. The series cast an ensemble cast including Brendan Fraser as Robot-Man, April Bowlby as Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman, Matt Bomer voicing and Mattew Zuk performing in-costume as Larry Trainor/Negative Man. Also in the cast are Diane Guerrero as Kay Challis/Crazy Jane, and Joivan Wade as Cyborg. Further rounding off the cast are Michelle Gomez, Elijah Rashad Reed, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Timothy Dalton, and Madeline Zima.

The series was produced by Berlanti Productions along with Warner Bros. TV with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. All seasons of Doom Patrol are available to stream on Max in the U.S. ‘Doom Patrol: The Complete Fourth Season’ and ‘Doom Patrol: The Complete Series’ will be available on April 9.

