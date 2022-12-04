*spoilers for the first three seasons of Doom Patrol ahead*It seems like the Doom Patrol gang never gets to catch a break as new world-ending threats always land on their doorstep! With the future now in peril from who knows what crazy villain next, there’s only one thing we can do to find out what happens to our favorite misfit team. We’ll have to tune into the highly anticipated fourth season of Doom Patrol, which premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, December 8th, 2022.

For those that don’t know about the wacky misadventures that this team of unlikely heroes constantly embark on, Doom Patrol is a DC comics-based superhero series that follows the unusual titular team. With its members coming from all walks of life and truly terrible misfortunes, they have slowly become a dysfunctional family, who despite their many squabbles, have saved the world many times over.

Season 3, which finished airing last November, saw the team members face their most emotional journeys yet as they all struggled to accept their identities and who they’ve become. Throw in some time travel shenanigans, a supervillain who was a brain in a fancy jar, and his intelligent gorilla partner, you could just imagine both how silly and serious this show can be!

So, on that note, Season 4 is just around the corner, and it’s been a little over a year since we last checked in on the team. Before jumping into this new batch of episodes, check out this nifty cast and character guide below to refresh your memory on who’s who, and some newcomers too, before Season 4 begins!

Diane Guerrero as Jane

Image via HBO Max

Jane is the dominant personality (out of originally 64) of a young woman with multiple personality disorder named Kay Challis (more on her later). Being the dominant persona, Jane is the one who actually lives out Kay’s day-to-day life, with her main priority being to protect her ‘host’ at all costs. Despite Jane’s typically vulgar language and behavior, she’s a kind soul even if she doesn’t like to admit it.

Each persona has its own superpowers, but surprisingly, we don’t know what Jane’s unique abilities are. Saying this, she can harness the powers of the other persona when needed, making her a very unpredictable and dangerous fighter to come across.

In Season 3, we saw Jane’s position as the ‘dominant’ personality being challenged by the others, particularly Dr. Harrison, who believes she’s constantly making bad choices for Kay. At the same time, Kay herself wants to start having a more active role in her life. After serious tension between the personas, resulting in some attempting to kill themselves, Jane seemingly hands over her ‘dominant’ position to Dr. Harrison.

Diane Guerrero is best known for her TV roles as Maritza Ramos in Orange Is the New Black and Lina in Jane the Virgin. She also recently voiced Isabela Madrigal in Disney’s hit animated film Encanto.

April Bowlby as Rita Farr

Image via HBO Max

In the 1950s, Rita was a famous Hollywood actress, who while on set, was exposed to toxic gases. This incident led to her cells being able to change shape, something which Rita initially struggled to control, so she went into hiding. Following this, she, unfortunately, developed strong self-esteem and body image issues.

Thankfully, through the help of her newfound makeshift family, Rita regained her confidence and learned how to manage her shape-shifting abilities. This significant shift in her life, both mentally and physically, played a large part in Season 3 when time travel allowed Rita to have a second shot at life with another group of superpowered people, the Sisterhood of Dada.

She spent decades forming new life-changing friendships, one even becoming romantic, which helped her move on from her previous life trauma. This experience allowed Rita to help the rest of the Doom Patrol gang work through their own traumas too, resulting in a stronger bond between them. The season ended with Rita also encouraging them to embrace their heroic identities by saving people more, which they all agree to.

April Bowlby is best known for her TV roles as Kandi in Two and a Half Men and Stacy Barrett in Drop Dead Diva. She also recently appeared in the television films The Wrong Daughter and Dying for the Crown.

Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor

Image via HBO Max

In the 1960s, Larry Trainor was a US Air Force Pilot, who became bonded to a negative energy spirit from space during a test flight. This incident led to Larry crashing the plane and becoming disfigured, permanently burning off most of his skin. He wraps himself in specially-made bandages to prevent the spreading of radioactive negative energy in his body. Within the gang, Larry for the most part is quite level-headed. He and Rita often try their best to keep everyone calm and focused, but considering the situations they always find themselves in, this proves to be extremely difficult.

In Season 3, Larry and the spirit decide to part ways. Despite having spent decades connected, they always struggled to communicate with each other or understand the need for their bond. However, the two later learn that the spirit, now in physical form, needs to merge with Larry to stay alive. Larry agrees, with him and the spirit ready to begin a more positive relationship.

Matt Bomer has starred in shows such as White Collar, The Last Tycoon, and more recently, the Netflix miniseries Echoes. He also portrays Ken in the Magic Mike film series.

Matthew Zuk has recently appeared as Flusser in the 2020 film Greyhound and Mayor Will Goode in Netflix’s Fear Street film trilogy.

Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele

Image via HBO Max

In the 1980s, Cliff Steele was a famous race car driver who let all the fame get to his head. Always drunk, high, or sleeping around with random women, he greatly neglected his family life and young daughter, Clara. One night when he was driving his family home, Cliff wasn’t paying attention to the road, leading to a disaster where he and his wife were killed.

Years later, Niles Caulder (more on him later) resurrected Cliff, having recovered his brain after the crash. Now in a robot body, Cliff’s behavior hasn’t really changed. Personality-wise, he is quite similar to Jane, with both having caring hearts beneath many layers of rude and offensive behavior

In Season 3, Cliff learns that he was suffering from Parkinson’s disease. Though it took some odd diversions like pill-popping and gambling addictions to get there, this health scare ultimately led Cliff to re-evaluate what was important in life. He knew this was family, both related and the one he had found with the Doom Patrol gang.

Brendan Fraser is best known for his role as Rick O’Connell in The Mummy film series. More recently, he has appeared in TV shows such as Trust and Condor, as well as the film No Sudden Move. He is currently gathering plenty of attention for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, which looks to be a major player this awards season.

Portraying Cliff Steele is Riley Shanahan’s first major on-screen performance.

Jovian Wade as Victor “Vic” Stone/ Cyborg

Image via HBO Max

Following a freak lab accident, Vic’s life was saved by his father, Silas Stone, who rebuilt his son’s body with cybernetic parts. Vic then took on the moniker of Cyborg, becoming a local neighborhood hero. When Niles (a friend of the Stone family) goes missing at the beginning of Season 1, Vic first encounters the Doom Patrol as they work together to find him.

Vic is a responsible hero who is always looking out for people’s best interests, though he can be stubborn at times when it comes to working within a team. We meet him as a very confident young man, but the series shows us that beneath all the metal, Vic is still just a human. His cybernetic parts make him feel like an outcast and have had a significant toll on his social life.

In Season 3, Vic underwent a personal transformation as he sought to remove his cybernetic parts with experimental synthetic skin surgery. Supported by Silas and his Doom Patrol family, Vic is now ‘powerless’ but he is more motivated than ever to continue being a hero.

Jovian Wade has had a few guest spots and recurring roles on TV shows such as Youngers, Doctor Who, and EastEnders. He also recently appeared as Isaiah in the film, The First Purge.

Michelle Gomez as Laura De Mille/ Madame Rouge

Image via HBO Max

First introduced in Season 3, Laura is a time traveler who plays a pivotal role in the season’s biggest storylines. In the present day, she is known as the villain Madame Rouge, a shape-shifter working with the Brotherhood of Evil. However, from the early-to-mid 1900s, she was a member of the Sisterhood of Dada, a group of free spirits which Rita would become a part of too thanks to time travel.

By exploring both important eras in her life, we learned the hard truth about what drove Laura to become a villain and her reason for arriving in the present times. Fortunately, by the season’s end, Laura sought to turn over a new leaf and leave behind her life as a villain. She ultimately joins the Doom Patrol, eager to see what the future holds with this new team.

Michelle Gomez is perhaps recently best known for her TV series role of Mary Wardwell in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She has also starred in shows such as Bad Education, Doctor Who, and The Flight Attendant.

Timothy Dalton as Niles Caulder/ The Chief (Seasons 1-3)

Image via HBO Max

Growing up in late 1800s London, Niles became fascinated with all things bizarre, which led him to getting a job within the organization which would become the Bureau of Normalcy. While on an expedition for them, Niles fell in love with a cavewoman-like creature named Slava, with whom he had a child.

Their child, Dorothy, exhibited dangerous reality-bending abilities, so Niles sought to find a way to become immortal, so he could always protect her. His experiments involved him staging the tragic misfortunes of people like Rita and Cliff, as well as investigations on Larry and Kay, who would later become his family.

With that crazy backstory out of the way, Seasons 2 and the beginning of 3 saw Niles do all he could to ensure Dorothy did not accidentally release a malicious entity known as the Candlemaker. In doing so, he helped protect her and the Doom Patrol gang, but at the cost of his immortality. Niles soon passed away from old age, though his legacy lives on through Dorothy and the unusual family he brought together.

Timothy Dalton has had an extensive acting career across film and TV. He portrayed James Bond in The Living Daylights and License to Kill. He also appeared in films such as Flash Gordon and Hot Fuzz. More recently, he played Malcolm Murray in the TV series Penny Dreadful.

Abi Monterey as Dorothy Spinner

Image via HBO Max

Dorothy is the daughter of Niles and Slava. Being half-human and half, let’s say magical cavewoman, she shares some of her mother’s abilities to warp reality. For this reason, Niles sought to keep her in hiding from the Bureau of Normalcy, but also for her own protection, and that of the world. Despite being close to 100 years old, she is still a young girl.

In Season 2, Niles brought Dorothy out of hiding to live with him and the Doom Patrol, following their confrontation with Mr. Nobody. We soon learned that she could bring her imaginary friends to life, however, she didn’t know how to control these powers. A wish-making entity known as the Candlemaker manipulates Dorothy into using these powers to help unleash it.

In Season 3, Dorothy becomes friends with the Candlemaker which allows her to prevent its world-ending plans. She later joins the Dead Boy Detectives agency after they helped rescue some of the Doom Patrol members escape from the underworld.

Portraying Dorothy Spinner was Abi Monterey’s first major on-screen performance. She has recently since appeared in the Netflix film, The Curse of Bridge Hollow.

Skye Roberts as Kay Challis

Image via HBO Max

When Kay was a young girl, she was horribly abused by her father in all senses of the word. As a result of this trauma, she developed 64 alternate personalities to help her get through each day. Kay gave up her role as the dominant persona, first allowing one named Miranda to live out her life before Jane later stepped into the role.

Jane was experimented on by scientists while in an insane asylum, which unexpectedly gave each of the personas their own unique superpowers. At this point, Jane/Kay was rescued from the asylum by Niles to live at his mansion with the other Doom Patrol members.

Despite how old ‘Kay’ technically is, she still views herself as a young girl that never got to grow up. This is why in Season 3 she wants to try exploring the world again as she’s been in her own head for many years. Jane, against the other personas’ wishes, allowed Kay to become the ‘dominant’ persona again a few brief times, creating lots of tension between them all.

Portraying Kay Challis was Skye Roberts’ first major on-screen role. She has also had guest spots on TV shows such as NCIS: Los Angeles and Legacies, as well as appeared in the 2022 film Over/Under.

Phil Morris as Silas Stone

Image via HBO Max

Silas is Vic’s father. He works as a scientist at both S.T.A.R. Labs and the Bureau of Normalcy, where he first met and became acquaintances with Niles. The difference between them though, for the most part, was that Silas refused to morally compromise himself for work, unlike Niles who staged accidents to progress his own.

Despite Silas’s cold outward demeanor, he is a loving father who would do anything to help Vic. He was able to save his son’s life with cybernetic parts and assisted him in his early career as a local hero before joining the Doom Patrol. In Season 3, despite some initial friction between father and son, Silas supported Vic’s choice to remove his cybernetic parts in an experimental surgery, strengthening their occasionally rocky relationship.

Phil Morris is no stranger to the DC universe, having lent his voice to multiple animated projects over the last two decades such as Batman: The Brave and The Bold, Green Lantern, and Young Justice. In live-action, he also portrayed John Jones/Martian Manhunter in Smallville.

Bethany Anne Lind as Clara Steele

Image via HBO Max

Clara is Cliff’s daughter. Following the fatal car accident that killed her parents, Clara was raised by Cliff’s once-best friend, a race car crew mechanic named Bump. In Season 1, Cliff learns about Bump’s death and that Clara survived the crash, leading to him deciding to reunite with her.

Clara is now married to a woman named Mel and has a son named Rory, making Cliff a very proud grandfather. During Seasons 2 and 3, though incredibly awkward and heartbreaking at times, Clara and Cliff have slowly been rebuilding their relationship. As Season 3 wrapped up, they are on the mend again as Cliff promises to be a better person and become a meaningful part in her new family.

Bethany Anne Lind has recently starred in TV shows such as Ozark, Greenleaf, and Reprisal. She also appeared in the films Chaos Walking and The Wheel.

Mark Sheppard as Willoughby Kipling

Image via HBO Max

Willoughby is a powerful chaos magician and member of the Knights Templar. He was also a close friend of Niles, who he first met when they fought Cult of the Unwritten Book in the 1990s, a group we also met in Season 1 of the series. Willoughby has helped the Doom Patrol out of a lot of strange situations so far.

This includes, but certainly isn’t limited to, fighting parasites that lived inside a painting, defeating the Candlemaker, and helping sort-of resurrect the Doom Patrol members after they turned into zombies. Though he’s sometimes looking for a magical reward as compensation for lending a helping hand, more often than not, he’s a good guy that can be counted on when his abilities are needed.

Mark Sheppard is perhaps best known for his role as Crowley on the TV series Supernatural. He has also had memorable recurring roles in other TV shows such as Battlestar Galactica, Leverage, and Warehouse 13.

Karen Obilom as Roni Evers

Image via HBO Max

First introduced in Season 2, Roni was once a soldier who after being seriously injured was recruited to join a secret military group, Quorum. She was hired to do off-the-book missions for them and with this new role, she was given cybernetic enhancements. However, she was quickly discharged from service and the parts were poorly removed, leaving her with serious scarring and being poisoned.

We first meet Roni when Vic attends a PTSD group session that she is running. The two hit it off romantically, but Roni isn’t necessarily interested in being more than friends. Vic also helps her heal the poisoning in her body, giving Roni a new outlook on life, which he cannot stand by. Roni vows to get revenge on Quorum for experimenting on her and begins killing its members.

Karen Obliom currently has lead roles on the TV series Games People Play and Send Help. She also recently appeared in the web series The Vampyr Resistance Corps.

Season 4 Newcomers:

With Season 4 starting just around the corner, here’s what we know about the confirmed new characters that are being introduced:

Madeline Zima as Casey Brinke

Image via HBO Max

In the comics, Casey (going by the name Space Case) is very close friends with Danny the Street and has the ability to travel through time and space. With Danny already being an ally of the Doom Patrol in the series, it seems as though Casey could quickly become one as well. Considering her abilities too and this season’s teased threat from the future, she may play a significant role moving forward alongside the gang.

Madeline Zima is perhaps best known for her role as Grace Sheffield in the 90s TV sitcom, The Nanny. More recently though, she has appeared in shows such as Californication and Heroes, as well as films such as Bombshell and Bliss.

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mr. 104

Images via Netflix; DC Comics

In the comics, Mr. 104 (whose real name is Jonathon Dubrovny) is an enemy of the Doom Patrol. He is a biochemist who turns to a life of crime after learning how to transform parts of his body into different elements. The series has already featured an extensive roster of unusual, and sometimes impressively silly villains, so it will be fun to see how Mr. 104 will factor into Season 4.

Sendhil Ramamurthy had his big break on TV by portraying Mohinder Suresh in Heroes. He has recently had recurring roles in shows such as The Flash, Never Have I Ever, and the animated series Cleopatra in Space.