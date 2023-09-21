The Big Picture Doom Patrol is coming to an end this fall, with the final episodes crafted to bid a fitting farewell to the characters and the long-running story. The longevity of the series is at stake.

The new trailer shows the group coming to terms with their lost longevity and going on one last mission to regain it. Fans can expect lots of action and an epic final adventure.

The final episodes will tie up loose ends, with the Doom Patrol meeting old friends and foes as they race to defeat Immortus and get back their longevities. The returning cast members include Brendan Fraser and other familiar faces.

The longevity of Doom Patrol is at stake in the final episodes! Max has unveiled a new trailer and poster for the second part of the fourth and final season of the series, which comes to an end this fall. The writing was on the wall for the series hailing from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television and the final episodes have been crafted to bid a fitting farewell to the characters and the long-running story.

The new trailer sees the group coming to terms with the fact that they’ve lost their longevity. As the group recounts their various misadventures defeating “most treacherous villains” in the known universe they decide to get back their longevity and go on “one last mission.” The trailer does a lot of meta-commentary as we see the team meeting old friends and enemies along the way and states, “all good things are doomed.” By the looks of the trailer, fans are in for a lot of action and an epic final adventure.

The final episodes of the series are set to tie in all the loose ends, per the official logline the Doom Patrol will meet “old friends and foes as they race to defeat Immortus and get back their longevities.” Everyone will finally come face to face with their deepest fears and will have to make a choice whether to be stuck in the past or to take their future into their own hands. The returning cast members include freshly minted Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Michelle Gomez, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan, and Matthew Zuk.

Who Is Behind ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4 Part 2?

Image via HBO

Doom Patrol - based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani - is developed and showrun by Jeremy Carver, while Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serve as executive producers. The series has been entertaining fans for a long time and has a 100 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Over its course, the series bagged many nominations for its performances and production design. Fans will certainly miss one of the weirdest superhero shows on TV.

Doom Patrol will continue its fourth and final season with two new episodes starting October 12, followed by one new episode weekly through November 9. You can check out the new trailer below: