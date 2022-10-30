It's difficult to dispute the fact that superhero movies and shows are currently enjoying a golden era. It's one of the most loved genres, mostly because of the distinctive universes that link them all together. The amount and quality of content available to viewers are unquestionably at an all-time peak, as a result of the meticulous planning and precise writing that went into creating these worlds. But DC’s Doom Patrol is vastly different from the rest and has been quietly dominating the superhero television market. The series, which debuted on DC Universe before transferring to HBO Max, has received almost universal praise from critics and viewers alike.

Doom Patrol amps up its peculiarity by embracing every aspect of it. The majority of the show's inspiration comes from the version of the DC comics written by Grant Morrison. Morrison is renowned for their unconventionality that pushes boundaries, and the series embraces that very same goal. In addition to adapting some of their most well-known characters and plot lines, the series also accentuates the weirdness by making increasingly strange new additions.

The Doom Patrol group was first featured in the fourth episode of Titans Season 1, the grim and dark version of the well-known young team of superheroes and former sidekicks in the DC Universe who desired to defend the helpless. While the group of Titans includes some well-known characters, such as Robin, and Starfire; Doom Patrol offers protagonists that the average DC fan may need to be more familiar with. But even with that obscurity, the show has worked out great so far and is now set to bring out a Season 4. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

When Is Doom Patrol Season 4 Releasing?

Doom Patrol was renewed for Season 4 in October 2021. Season 4 Part 1 will debut on December 8, 2022, with the first two episodes airing together. New episodes will be released every week until January 5, 2023. After that, the show will take a season break and return with the final six episodes later next year.

Watch the Doom Patrol Season 4 Trailer

The trailer for Doom Patrol was released on October 9, 2022, and it contains more mayhem and craziness than we could have expected. The first trailer for the fourth season is full of its usual dose of weirdness and hilarity, ensuring that the fans are in for a crazy journey. A shadowy underground building that contains a top-secret government weapons program is depicted in the teaser. The ensuing experiment is deemed to be exceedingly risky and depicts a scientist being murdered as they are smashed into a sizable glass window in a sealed, misty chamber. The threat is then disclosed to be a group of singing butts walking on their hands to a choreographed routine, set to the famous song "Shipoopi".

Along with the singing and dancing butts, the crew is back together with Robot-Man back in his armored body, Cyborg relishing his newfound human form, and Michelle Gomez's Madame Rogue hanging alongside the group working together to ''save the f*cking world''. As usual, the team will be getting into numerous conflicts - kicking ass literally and figuratively. Also featured in the teaser is an adversary who appears to be firing an incredibly potent energy beam from his groin. That's just Doom Patrol for you.

Where to Watch Doom Patrol Season 4?

Much like Season 3, Season 4 will be exclusively streaming on HBO Max starting December 8. Doom Patrol debuted in February 2019 on the now-closed DC Universe streaming service, with Season 1 coming to an end in May 2019. The second season debuted in June 2020 and ran simultaneously on HBO Max and DC Universe through August. Beginning with Season 3, which debuted in September 2021 and ended in November, Doom Patrol became an HBO Max exclusive.

What Is Doom Patrol Season 4 About?

Doom Patrol centers on the unlikely heroes of the titular team, who all acquired their superhuman abilities through tragic events and are generally disliked by society. In the earlier seasons, fans witnessed each individual coming to terms with their unique powers and past trauma that led them to this fate. The series does its due diligence in addressing each character's psychological scars and the impact it has on them with its fair share of bizarreness and the upcoming Season 4 seems to be following the same path. An official synopsis for Season 4 was released by Warner Bros. Television in advance of the Doom Patrol panel at New York Comic-Con 2022. Check it out here:

In the upcoming fourth season, the team unexpectedly travels to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?

Time travel has been a fascinating plot device that has been employed in a variety of shows, and it being a plot point in a show like Doom Patrol has numerous perks. First, since Cliff Steele/Robot-Man was subjected to years of experimentation, a new era would allow him to discover unique aspects of the past (and even the future).

With Vic Stone/Cyborg having remade his body with synthetic skin and adopted a human shape, we will see him truly dealing with what it means to be a superhero without superpowers. With time traveling, Vic also would have the chance to obtain urgently required enhancements in the future, giving the group another strategic edge when he eventually reverts to being Cyborg. For now, he will have to find new ways to assist his friends while taking a step back from all the glory and fame he's accustomed to as Cyborg. And for Madame Rouge and Rita, who have traveled through time, the possibilities are endless. The rumored crossovers between Doom Patrol, Titans, and Stargirl could also be made possible by Doom Patrol's time-traveling plot line.

How Many Episodes Are There in Doom Patrol Season 4?

Unlike Season 3, Doom Patrol Season 4 is scheduled to contain 12 episodes, with each episode running between 44 and 58 minutes. The episode titles were released before the announcement of the release date. Some episodes may contain familiar names to readers of the Doom Patrol comics. Episode 5 titled ''Casey Patrol'' may refer to Casey Brinke/Space Case, a paramedic who later joins the squad and is revealed to be a space hero, while Episode 10 titled “Immortimas Patrol’’ is probably a reference to General Immortus, an ancient invader who has had run-ins with the Doom Patrol members multiple times in the comics. The butt monster is also expected to make a comeback going by Episode 6's title ''Butt Patrol''. Here's the full list of episode titles and release dates:

Episode 1: "Hope Patrol" - December 8, 2022

Episode 2: "Nostalgia Patrol" - December 8, 2022

Episode 3: "Fame Patrol" - December 15, 2022

Episode 4: "Youth Patrol" - December 22, 2022

Episode 5: "Casey Patrol" - December 29, 2022

Episode 6: "Butt Patrol" - January 5, 2023

Episode 7: "Portal Patrol" - TBA

Episode 8: "Orqwith Patrol" - TBA

Episode 9: "Tomb Patrol" - TBA

Episode 10: "Immortimas Patrol" - TBA

Episode 11: "Done Patrol" - TBA

Episode 12: "Doom Patrol" - TBA

Who's In the Doom Patrol Season 4 Cast?

To the delight of many, a full cast comeback is confirmed and fans can anticipate seeing Brendan Fraser in his voice role with Riley Shanahan appearing in-costume as Robot-Man, April Bowlby as Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman, Matt Bomer voicing and Mattew Zuk performing in-costume as Larry Trainor/Negative Man, Diane Guerrero as Kay Challis/Crazy Jane, and Joivan Wade as Cyborg. While Timothy Dalton's Niles Caulder might not be returning due to the character passing away in Season 3, death has never really been a problem in the Doom Patrol world so he could possibly return.

Joining the team in Season 4 is Laura De Mille/Madame Rogue, played by Michelle Gomez, who was first seen in Season 3. She is a mysterious time-traveling meta-human with the power to mimic the appearance of people, animals, and things. Elijah Rashad Reed will be entering the Doom world as a recurring cast member called Deric, a clever and civic-minded robotics teacher who finds himself unexpectedly drawn into Vic Stone's very different life. Sendhil Ramamurthy is another new name joining the cast as the villainous Mr. 104, described as a charming and intriguing man who can change his form into any element he wants, making him a menace to any foe he encounters. Madeline Zima is also joining the cast as a recurring member and will be playing Casey Brinke/Space Case, an everyday EMT who gets sucked into the Patrol's escapades and learns about her own peculiar origin story.