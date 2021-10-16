HBO Max has announced that its hit series Doom Patrol, which follows an unlikely group of superpowered misfits, has been officially renewed for a fourth season. The renewal announcement came today as part of this year's DC FanDome event, which unveiled news, trailers, and plenty of surprises around many of the DC universe's films, TV shows, games, animated properties, and more.

The confirmation of Season 4 also came paired with a fun mid-season trailer for Doom Patrol's third season, which is currently airing on HBO Max. So far, we've seen the show shaken up a little with the arrival of April de Mille (aka Madame Rouge), played by Michelle Gomez (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), who holds seemingly deep ties to Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton).

As the third season continues, however, April might not even be the biggest complication for the Doom Patrol to deal with; the insidious Sisterhood of Dada is beginning to present an even bigger threat. The first half of Season 3 saw the Doom Patrol turning into zombies; apparently, the second half involves them turning into puppets?

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: Michelle Gomez on 'Doom Patrol' Season 3 and Going From Madam Satan to Madame Rouge

In addition to Dalton, the third season of Doom Patrol stars returning cast members Diane Guerrero as "Crazy Jane," April Bowlby as Rita Farr, Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone, aka Cyborg. Newcomers for Season 3, along with Gomez, include Abigail Shapiro as Dorothy, Micah Joe Parker, Wynn Everett, Miles Mussenden, Anita Kalartha, and Gina Hiraizumi as members of the Sisterhood of Dada, with Madalyn Horcher, Ty Tennant, and Sebastian Croft guest-starring as members of the Deadboy Detective Agency. Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.

Doom Patrol had previously been renewed for a third season exclusively at HBO Max after airing its first two seasons on the DC Universe streaming app. DC Universe then announced that its video content would be migrating over to HBO Max, including other DCU shows like Harley Quinn and Titans.

Doom Patrol Season 3 is currently streaming on HBO Max, where you can also currently watch both Seasons 1 and 2. No release date has yet been announced for Season 4. Watch the new mid-Season 3 trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Season 3 of Doom Patrol:

Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it.

KEEP READING: 15 Shows Like 'DC’s Legends of Tomorrow' for More Time-Hopping Superhero Misfits

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Batman': New Image of Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle Revealed by Matt Reeves Ahead of DC FanDome The film's full trailer is set to drop during the fan event.

Read Next