Good news for Doom Patrol fans, the fourth season of the series based on DC Comics' quirkiest bunch of super-powered beings is right around the corner. Part one of the incoming Season 4 will premiere exclusively on HBO Max with the first two episodes streaming on December 8. To celebrate the show's return, a new trailer and poster have been released to get fans excited to see Brendan Fraser's Robot Man, April Bowlby's Elasti-Woman and the rest of the Doom Patrol core cast on-screen once again.

The new trailer opens with Mark Sheppard's Willoughby Kipling warning the Doom Patrol team of an imminent threat, the 'very big' and 'very dangerous' Immortus. Kipling goes on to speak of potential apocalyptic woe while Michelle Gomez's returning Madame Rogue describes the Immortus Project as the pursuit of immortality. Further dialogue from Kipling suggests that the project is linked to the Doom Patrol's Elasti-Woman's apparent and youthful longevity. Cue snapshots of a time-hopping adventure that is undoubtedly set to enthrall fans of the show, new and old alike. The new poster also celebrates the near-release of Doom Patrol Season 4 and has the main characters front and center, spotlighting Robot Man, Madame Rogue, Elasti-Woman, Matt Bomer's Negative Man, Joivan Wade's Cyborg and Diane Guerrero's Crazy Jane.

Since the characters of Doom Patrol first appeared in another HBO Max DC property Titans (Episode 4, Season 1) on the ill-fated DC Universe streaming platform and subsequently became its own series on DC Universe and latterly HBO Max, fans and critics alike have rejoiced in the tales surrounding the collection of quirky, lesser-known DC characters. Each season of Doom Patrol has certified 'fresh' on the critics' aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, with Season 3 getting a unanimous 100% approval. It is no wonder then that Doom Patrol was renewed for this fourth season; no doubt fans and critics will be hoping it lives up to the lofty heights of seasons gone by.

Doom Patrol returns with its fourth season exclusively on HBO Max with a December 8 two-episode premiere. Episodes will then be released once a week until the first week of the new year - whereupon the show will take a mid-season break before returning for the second part of Season 4 later on in 2023. For those looking to get a further taste of what's to come, check out the latest trailer and poster for Doom Patrol Season 4 below.