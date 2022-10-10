The fourth season of Doom Patrol will debut Thursday, December 8 on HBO Max. The official teaser trailer for the Max Original series, which will have episodes released weekly through 2023, has been released.

The official teaser for Season Four of Doom Patrol promises plenty of action in the new season. The trailer clocks in at just over a minute and opens with a seemingly sinister scene of a sneaker lying on the ground among debris, with a line of mannequins lined outside the shop behind it. The audience is re-introduced to "a weaponized force of nature”, a.k.a, the Were-butts that previously appeared in Season 1 and Season 3, but this time, they sing. This immediately sets the tone that viewers have come to expect from the series — a well-executed mix of absurdity, humor and action. The Were-butts, which are capable of both eating a man whole and singing a quite entertaining rendition of ‘Shipoopi’ from The Music Man, prove to be a force to be reckoned with in the trailer. However, the newly dubbed Doom Force will certainly be up to the task; we are made certain of this as Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) is heard asking the team, “Do you want to go and save the f--king world?".

The fourth season of Doom Patrol will see many characters from the previous seasons returning. Fraser (as Cliff Steele), Gomez, Matt Bomer (Larry Trainor), Diane Guerrero (Crazy Jane), April Bowlby (Elasti-woman/ Rita Farr), Joivan Wade (Cyborg/ Victor Stone), Sky Roberts (Kay Challis), and Matthew Bomer (Negative Man/ Larry Trainor) will all be reprising their roles in the new season. The team will unexpectedly find themselves in the future and faced with imminent demise; they must decide once and for all whether their own happiness or the fate of the world is more important.

Image via HBO Max

Doom Patrol is based on the DC comics of the same name, following a group of rag-tag superheroes who have been shunned by society. Each of the heroes suffered a horrible accident that left them scarred and disfigured, but also with superhuman abilities. The first season premiered in February 2019, originally on the DC Universe streaming platform, before moving exclusively to HBO Max for the third season, which premiered in September 2021.

The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Showrunner Jeremy Carver will act as executive producer along with Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. The season will premiere on December 8 on the streaming servicem, HBO Max, with weekly episodes released through January 5. In 2023, an additional six episodes from Season 4 will later be released.

Doom Patrol Season Four will air December 8, 2023 on HBO Max. Check out the teaser below: