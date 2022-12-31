In the wide world of superhero shows, it's hard to stand out, but Doom Patrol manages to do just that. The show leans into the inherent strangeness of the characters, making it quite possibly the weirdest superhero show around. With a healthy dose of chaotic energy and self-aware humor, Doom Patrol makes itself unique in an over-crowded genre. The show centers on a group of misfits, including Cliff Steel (Brendan Fraser), Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita Farr (April Bowlby), Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), and Vic Stone (Joivan Wade), though many others regularly join their adventures. With the exception of Vic, the characters are the failed experiments of Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton) in his quest for immortality, so their lives are far from normal. As this team attempts to use their odd gifts and assume the roles of heroes, they are no strangers to mistakes, but four seasons in, they have come a long way. But even so, they have their hiccups.

Season 4, Episode 5, "Youth Patrol," adds a new layer to their antics. When the eternal youth given to her by her powers is taken, Rita is determined to find a solution. Nile's mansion has all sorts of dangerous things, including a de-aging spell, which Rita discovers. By enacting it, Rita inadvertently curses those present to age backward into nothingness over the course of the day. That means, for the bulk of this episode, the Doom Patrol becomes teenagers rather than the poorly adjusted adults they usually are. With Rita, Cliff, Jane, Vic, Madam Rouge (Michelle Gomez), and Willoughby Kipling (Mark Sheppard) all from different eras, their teen years look a bit different, but they must work together to fix the problem. The team's new-found youth makes it impossible for them to get anything done. It's not totally abnormal for the team, but their increased distraction shows the pitfalls of teenage superheroism.

Image via HBO

They decide to go on a road trip to find a colleague of Kipling's who can reverse it. But constant distraction hinders them. Rita has an emotional meltdown, and she and Rouge get separated from the others. Rather than sticking to the plan, most of the team ends up at a party with other teens. There they get drunk, high, and basically make bad decisions all around. Vic makes the impulsive decision to find his childhood friend, further splitting up the group. Cliff and Jane share a childish fight. By the end of the episode, they accomplish nothing. The Knights Templar, a magical group to which Kipling belongs, has to show up to fix the situation last minute. Essentially, the episode demonstrates that teens don't make great superheroes.

RELATED: 'Doom Patrol': How Casey Brinke's Origins Differ From the Comics

DC's Teen Heroes

Image via HBO

And yet, young heroes are a staple of the genre. DC has countless young heroes and several shows devoted to the subject. Titans, another show on HBO Max, first introduced several of Doom Patrol's characters, though it has since become clear that the two shows are in different continuities. Titans has two generations of heroes working together. While the younger group appears to be teens, several are in their 20s or 30s, but most of them have been heroes since adolescence. The team certainly has its problems, but is more effective than the teenage Doom Patrol, though admittedly, they have more time than the Doom Patrol as well.

Perhaps a more direct parallel is Stargirl. The recently finished CW show features a team made up mostly of high schoolers. Throughout the show, the JSA is supervised by the parents of the show's lead, Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), and the occasional JSA veteran. There are plenty of reckless decisions and teenage drama, but overall, the JSA accomplishes a lot despite their age. Both these shows are slightly more optimistic about teen superheroes than Doom Patrol, though neither relies solely on teens.

Image via The CW

Additionally, DC has animated shows that center on young heroes. These shows give even more free rein to the young characters. Like Stargirl, the teen heroes of Young Justice are often supervised (at least to an extent). And, by the later seasons, several of the characters have aged into young adulthood, similar to Titans. But even when the young heroes are left to their own devices, they are more efficient than The Doom Patrol was as teens.

Especially in the first season, the characters in Young Justice cause more than their fair share of chaos. Even so, they can be counted on to accomplish their mission, if not always how they were supposed to. Another animated show centering on young heroes is Teen Titans. Unlike the others, this has an independent team of teens, left completely on their own, and even so, they are worlds better than the Doom Patrol. Teen Titans is an overly optimistic representation of young heroes, as most teens are incapable of living on their own, much less of working as a crime-fighting team. Despite the name, Teen Titans does little to acknowledge the characters' youth, yet the concept is the same as the others. Throughout each of these shows, the maturity level of the teen heroes changes, but they manage to save the world all the same.

Why Is Doom Patrol Different?

Image via HBO

Doom Patrol is able to show a more realistic example because the characters were only teens for a single episode. The other shows have teens all the time, so if they were ill-equipped to accomplish anything, there wouldn't be much of a show. On the other hand, Doom Patrol was free to show just how problematic teen heroes could be. By pointing out the flaws of having heroes who are so young, Doom Patrol highlights the ridiculousness of this concept which is so ingrained into the superhero genre, but it's all in good fun.

Of course, the other explanation for the complete and total ineffectiveness of the adults-turned-teens in Doom Patrol is simply that it's who they are. Even as fully grown individuals, the Doom Patrol struggles with competent and logical decision-making. Turning into teens makes the Doom Patrol even more of a mess than normal, but they have always been a chaotic group. So, the show may not condemn all teen heroes, just these in particular. Still, the cynical take on teenage heroes is much more realistic than most, and honestly, it's refreshing.