When the Doom Patrol first made cameo appearances on the Max series Titans, nobody could have anticipated that they would become the main core of arguably one of the most beloved superhero shows in recent memory. The show managed to become popular enough to warrant four seasons of engaging television, and has since grown to have a devoted following of fans. The group of degenerate weirdos that made up the Doom Patrol were all rude, navel-gazing, and downright pathetic. However, the show's commitment to focusing more on their struggle to move past and maybe even accept their flaws, instead of the usual superhero stuff, made it a series like no other.

Doom Patrol Release Date February 15, 2019 Cast April Bowlby, Matthew Bomer, Brendan Fraser, Timothy Dalton Main Genre Superhero Rating TV-MA Seasons 4

What Is 'Doom Patrol' About?

The Doom Patrol is a group of people from throughout the 20th century who all suffered accidents that gave them powers and stopped their aging. Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser) was a 1980s race car driver whose body got destroyed in a car wreck and his brain was later put in a creaky robot body, christening him as Robotman. Rita Farr (April Bowlby) was a 1950s Hollywood actress who fell into a pond and became infected by a toxic gas, which caused her body to melt into goo. Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer) was a 1960s Air Force pilot whose plane crashed after coming into contact with a radioactive negative spirit from space; the spirit moves into Larry's body, which allows him to live through the crash, but the radiation burns all his skin off, forcing him to bandage his entire body in order to be around other people. "Crazy" Jane (Diane Guerrero) is a rebel girl of unknown background who has dissociative identity disorder, with 64 alters that each have their own powers, thanks to an experiment she was tricked into being part of. Victor Stone (Joivan Wade) survived a car crash that killed his mother, and his scientist father Silas (Phil Morris) saved his life by building him a robot body, which Victor uses to save people under the name "Cyborg."

All of these disparate souls are brought together by scientist/adventurer Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton), who wants to turn them into a team: the titular Doom Patrol. Along the way, we're treated to a series of some of the most bizarre encounters you'll see in a superhero show, including a donkey with a hidden dimension in its ass, a teleporting genderqueer street named Danny that hosts queer pride events, a circus strongman who can change reality by flexing his muscles — oh, and sex ghosts. Don't think about it too hard, the show tends to spend as little time as possible establishing rules and getting its characters in and out of plot stuff to get to what it really cares about: honest growth.

The Doom Patrol Is Constantly Tested in the Series

If there's one recurring theme that binds the show together, it's the importance of having to confront your damage in order to make yourself better for the people you care about. The Doom Patrol spends a good majority of the show's runtime either bickering with each other or being confronted with villains that are usually more stressful on their inner characters than on their lives. While it's tempting to think of them as DC's version of the Guardians of the Galaxy, the show separates itself from any obvious superhero franchise comparisons by making its stakes feel low on a universe scale but big on an intimate scale. Many villains' grand schemes tend to amount to not much more than forcing other people to live life the way they want it lived in pretty mundane ways, and this allows the audience to see how the Doom Patrol reacts to a number of silly scenarios. Whether it's being trapped in a musical world, being made extremely stupid, or having to cure themselves of a zombie virus, the team is constantly thrown into situations where the true test is of how badly they'll let their insecurities and interpersonal disputes drag them into the mud.

While it's tempting to partially write this subversion of expectations off as just a way of keeping the budget low, as the show doesn't have the strongest special effects, it's done so consistently throughout that it speaks to the underlying ethos of the show: the plot will always serve the characters, and never the other way around. For instance, there's an episode where all the Doom Patrol have a spell cast on them that de-ages them into their teenage years. The show doesn't even bother treating this as an actual threat, as the episode spends most of its time having fun observing how the characters used to be in comparison to the people they've become in recent times, noticing where their bad behavior and maladaptive thought patterns come from. The bulk of another episode is spent on Larry and Jane visiting Jane's hometown in order to help her learn more about dealing with her alters, while Niles' daughter Dorothy (Abi Monterey) deals with getting her period for the first time and trying to hide that from her father. Any mention of an important plot point that could feed into the overarching storyline is dealt with quickly in favor of these kinds of intimate explorations, preferring to let the characters work out their inner trauma rather than fight an obligatory filler villain. Best case scenario: it uses its villain of the week as an avenue for the Doom Patrol to confront an uncomfortable truth about themselves.

'Doom Patrol' Serves as Therapy for Its Characters

One of the strongest elements of Doom Patrol is how it's unapologetic about how truly messed up all of our protagonists are in terms of their hangups and toxic behaviors. While there's no mistaking that we're supposed to be endeared to these people, it's refreshingly honest about how damaged people can become in the real world, rather than their flaws being mundane punchlines like being clumsy or cringe for no good reason. Cliff was a deadbeat father and a cheater; Rita was a deeply insecure narcissist who had to be subjected to traumatic sexual harassment to protect her Hollywood career; Victor had a toxic ideology that he needed to be a hero, so he could feel less guilty about his mom dying; Larry was a closeted gay man who emotionally abandoned his wife and son; Jane's alters were created as a coping mechanism for a life filled with multiple forms of trauma. Each of the Doom Patrol is forced, multiple times throughout the show, to deliberately put themselves in a position where they must be vulnerable about what's really going on in their heads in order to be a more productive member of the team. In a genre where character flaws tend to be either nonexistent or so surface level that they can quickly become a catch-all punchline in case of emergency, Doom Patrol thrives on rubbing its characters' faces into the proverbial mirror and reminding them that they can't spend all their time running or hiding away from what truly ails them, nor can they just snark their way around it.

This adds a significantly stronger context to why the show is so riddled with juvenile humor and the kind of back-and-forth banter that has become formulaic with superhero stories. This is a group of damaged misanthropes who have every reason to swear off all humanity and believe the worst in everyone, if for no other reason than it's a projection of all the messed up things about themselves they would never normally admit to. Even once we reach the last season, when the group has gone through some major development both individually and collectively, they still can't resist the urge to completely break up any serious discussion with crass remarks and insulting questions. Why run the risk of somebody else making you feel stupid when you can beat them to the punch? The show perfectly captures the energy of people who are mean to each other as a way of showing genuine affection, due to how clearly uncomfortable they are with accepting wholesome feelings. The Doom Patrol has become a real family, with unique sub-dynamics among each individual, but they still get on each other's nerves and have to constantly negotiate how to coexist, which is a far more plausible depiction of how people have to get along compared to other shows.

'Doom Patrol' Is a Truly Progressive Superhero Show

We live in an age where mainstream media is finally trying to be better at showcasing progressive attitudes and cultures in its storytelling (whether it's doing so genuinely or just to get more money is a separate issue). With that effort comes pushback from certain "fans" who want things to stay the same, and the fear of said pushback makes a lot of the executives responsible for financing the media hedge their bets on truly committing to the values they claim to espouse. That's why we have Disney cutting out any explicit mention of anything gay for foreign markets while still wanting credit for paying lip service to said queer content, or properties getting lambasted for "shoving politics" into a story just by showing the existence of disabled people or people of color. Doom Patrol stands in stark contrast to all of that nonsense, making itself explicitly clear about where it stands in regard to repping its progressive values. It has a song preaching solidarity "to the damned, to the lost, to the forgotten," sung by the openly gay Matt Bomer and a drag queen named Maura Lee Kurupt (Alan Mingo, Jr.). It has an entire subplot devoted to Larry coming to terms with the secret male lover he had to leave behind due to his accident and aging, which is one of the most tear-inducing moments in the whole show. It has multiple episodes devoted to showing various characters wanting to pursue and enjoy sexual interests at a time when we desperately need more onscreen banging!

From the guilt of being complicit in damaging someone else's life to relishing the joy of sharing space with someone you can't be seen in public with, the show was truly humanist in giving its characters both grace in the moments when they achieve their happiness and grief when they invariably hurt someone close to them once again. Doom Patrol put its money where its mouth was in the promise that superheroes could be just as relatable and complicated as normal people, and that they should be seen as heroic not simply because they save people, but because they get tripped up by all the same foibles and hang-ups that we do.

