Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 on Doom Patrol.Doom Patrol is DC's wackiest show and quite possibly the strangest thing on HBO Max. But it's the total disregard for logic that makes Doom Patrol work. The delightfully odd series has consistently grown stranger with time. Between heartfelt character development, Doom Patrol works to keep the audience guessing constantly. The story of Dr. Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton), his experiments Cliff (Brendan Fraser), Larry (Matt Bomer), Rita (April Bowlby), and Jane (Diane Guerrero), and their equally messed-up friend Vic AKA Cyborg (Joivan Wade) lends itself to plenty of crazy moments. The show's self-aware ridiculousness keeps it from taking itself too seriously, setting it apart from other DC shows in the best way possible. From a race of sentient butts to a kiss between a giant rat and cockroach, the show embraces the wacky elements without hesitation. And with the show now in its fourth season, the weirdness has stacked up.

The Donkey Is A Door

From the very first episode, the donkey displays the show's weirdness. First, his fart says it all when the gas spells out the message, "the mind is the limit." Then it opens up a wormhole that destroys the town of Cloverton. Later, the team discovers that this donkey is a doorway to another dimension, despite appearing as a normal donkey. It swallows Rita, Larry, and Vic. After they have an adventure inside the donkey, it pukes them out along with the entire town. The donkey is the show's first example of wackiness, but not the most strange.

The Introduction of the Beard Hunter

Also in Season 1, the show introduces a character called the Beard Hunter (Tommy Snider). This character can track anyone by consuming hair from their beard and uses this skill to work as a mercenary. He claims that by consuming facial hair, he can connect to "the secrets of the universe" by decoding the language of side hair. He's first introduced when the Bureau of Normalcy hires him to find Niles. In doing so, he opposes the Doom Patrol, eventually getting trapped in a painting. But it's his rare and disgusting ability that makes the Beard Hunter such a weird addition to Doom Patrol.

The Sentient Butts

A reoccurring gag is the presence of butt-shaped creatures with arms that can turn others into "Were-Butts" through bites. The Were-Butts first appear as prisoners of the Bureau of Normalcy in season 1, but the Doom Patrol allows them to escape, turning several Bureau agents in the process. They next appear in season 3 when they try to steal Niles' decapitated head and have to fight a zombie-fied Doom Patrol (more on that later). But in season 4, the zombie Were-Butts cause the apocalypse and, through a flashback, perform the musical number "Shipoopi." These Were-Butts make any moment they're in one of the series' weirdest.

The Admiral Whiskers/Ezekiel Team-up

Ezekiel, the talking cockroach, and Admiral Whiskers, the rat, team up with Mr. Nobody (Alan Tudyk) to make the Brotherhood of Dangerous Animals, serving as the first season's antagonists. Admiral Whiskers seeks revenge on Cliff, who killed his mother. Ezekiel is a religious zealot hoping to survive the apocalypse. While their entire story is odd, the most outlandish moment has to be their final confrontation with the Doom Patrol. They attack Danny the Street, and Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro), Niles' daughter, accidentally enlarges them, so they tower over everyone. The fight continues with Admiral Whiskers eating Cliff whole. Mr. Nobody turns on the Brotherhood of Dangerous Animals, using his narration to compel Ezekiel to eat the rest of the Doom Patrol. To get Cliff with the others, Mr. Nobody has Ezekiel and Admiral Whiskers kiss. Then Larry opens an interdimensional portal, returning Ezekiel to the real world. Just when he believes he survived the apocalypse, the once-again-normal-sized cockroach is killed by a laser inside of him, allowing the shrunken Doom Patrol to escape. These characters are weird from start to finish, but it somehow fits Doom Patrol.

Doctor Tyme's Disco Dimension

Season 2 features its own unusual characters. Doctor Tyme (Dan Martin) being one example. Doctor Tyme is an immortal clock-headed individual who travels through time, earning an infamous reputation. His pocket dimension, which appears as a disco roller rink, is full of people who came to take his continuium (the element that allows him to time travel). But the Doom Patrol has to try too. Rita, believing his head to be a helmet, pulls at it, causing Tyme to fall and bust his head. Tyme's brain spills onto the floor. Tyme's death leads his prisoners to brawl over his continuium. Rita reverses time by moving the clock hands on Tyme's face, and the brain and continuium move backward into Tyme's head again. This character only gets a few minutes of screen time, but how can a mustachioed clock face not make the list?

The Scant Queen

Yet another strange race of beings that make it into Doom Patrol is the scants. These pink humanoid creatures infect people with bad ideas that harvest the idiocy for their queen's (Jhemma Ziegler) consumption. Several members of the Doom Patrol and their friends are captured and brought to the scant queen, who explains that they will drain a substance from their brains to create Uma Jelly. In showing the captives the potential of Uma Jelly, she drinks some, which allows her to float. Luckily Jane (with Miranda now in control) displays immunity to the scants' harvesting process and uses the powers of her alter egos to pop the scant queen's water bed and then electrocute the scants. They explore into pink goo, and the captives are set free. The brief appearance of the scants is hard to forget as it stands out, even with Doom Patrol's affinity for weirdness.

The Death-Puke Zombies

After dying, the Doom Patrol must escape the afterlife, but they are nearly stopped by the Night Nurse (Ruth Connell). As they sail to freedom, she shoots green vomit at them. Though it's gross, they celebrate, thinking she can do nothing to stop them. However, the puke turns them into zombies who can only be cured by eating brains. In their search for the cure, they encounter the Were-Butts, who attempt to steal Niles' head. As the zombie Doom Patrol fights the butts, they use their bites, making a bloody spectacle. One butt, now infected with zombie-ism, escapes. The zombies must eat Niles' head to be healed. This plot is about as strange as it gets, but at this point, it's what people expect of the show.

The Eternal Flagellation

The Sisterhood of Dada's ultimate goal of forced self-reflection takes over the world, transforming people into their subconscious selves. The Sisterhood of Dada offers plenty of weirdness with its unusual meta powers, but the Eternal Flagellation is the peak. Vic is turned into an action figure. Meanwhile, a life-sized action figure of General Tony (Richard Gant) takes his place. Jane and all her alter egos become puppets who violently murder Kay's stuffed sheep. The event marks huge character development for everyone but in the weirdest possible way.

The Fight with Codpiece

Season 4 begins with the Doom Patrol fighting a villain called Codpiece (Joseph Aviel). He has a technological weapon that shoots deadly rays from his crotch. The team confronts him as he robs a bank. As if Codpiece wasn't weird enough, Vic runs into his IT guy, who has a butt cannon. These characters give Season 4 a ridiculous opening that could only exist in Doom Patrol.