There are a lot of superhero stories these days. Movies, television shows, and even video games about superheroes have become exceedingly common over the last two decades. While stories about superheroes can exist in many different genres and styles, the overwhelming majority are action blockbusters, filled to the brim with high-speed chases, dizzying fight scenes, and sprawling third-act battles. And that’s not even mentioning how almost all modern superhero movies or shows dedicate a part (sometimes a large part) of their runtime to teasing whatever next project the studio has in the pipeline.

Even if you like superhero action, you might be starting to get a little burned out by all the interconnected and bombastic adventures of the Avengers, the Justice League, and their ilk. If that describes your current mood toward superhero stories, you might be interested in a little show called Doom Patrol.

RELATED: 'Doom Patrol' Season 4 Part 1 Review: Brendan Fraser Leads the Silliest Superhero Season Yet

What Is Doom Patrol?

Doom Patrol's first season aired on DC Universe in early 2019. In mid-2020 it was migrated over to HBO Max alongside Titans, Harley Quinn, and Young Justice, where it has continued to air until the present day. It’s based on the DC Comics team of the same name, originally created by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani in the ‘60s, and is strongly influenced by Grant Morrison’s run on the book in the late ‘80s and ’90s.

The show features a cast of misfit “superheroes,” who are neither particularly super nor heroic, living at “Doom Manor” where they can hide away from the wider world. Jane (Diane Guerrero) is one of 64 alternate identities of Kaye Challis, each with their own powers which they use to protect Kaye from the world around her. Rita Farr (April Bowlby) was a ‘50s Hollywood actress who was exposed to a strange underwater gas while filming a movie, causing her body to stretch and melt when experiencing emotional distress. Larry Trainer (voiced by Matt Bomer and portrayed in costume by Matthew Zuk) was a fighter pilot in the ‘60s who came into contact with an alien energy entity while on a test flight and must wear special bandages to protect those around him from the radiation he emits. Cliff Steele (voiced by Brendan Fraser and portrayed in costume by Riley Shanahan) is a NASCAR driver who would’ve died in a violent crash in the ‘80s if his brain had not been saved and placed into a robotic body. This eclectic bunch was brought together by Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton), an adventurer and doctor who used his expertise to treat members of the “Doom Patrol” and help them to live a mostly comfortable life in his mansion. Along for the ride is Vic Stone (Jovian Wade), the superhero known as Cyborg, who comes to investigate after the others make a scene in the small nearby town of Cloverton.

What’s Doom Patrol’s Vibe?

Image via HBO Max

Doom Patrol can easily be compared to other offbeat comic book shows like Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy or the CW’s Legends of Tomorrow. It features a dysfunctional team of characters who are not traditional superheroes and often balk at that level of responsibility, while slowly growing together into a tight family unit. It also fully leans into the absurd and surreal nature of its source material, taking some of the weirdest concepts comics have produced and playing them completely straight while simultaneously acknowledging the absurdity of it all. Doom Patrol features imaginary friends brought to life, talking ape super villains, sex ghosts, a group of antagonists that adhere to the philosophy of Dada, and a genderqueer sentient street. The primary antagonist of the first season, the menacing Mr. Nobody (Alan Tudyk), is also the show’s narrator.

That’s not to say that Doom Patrol is entirely absurdist comedy. It leans hard into the inherent horror and existential dread that plagues the characters because of their supernatural transformations, often characterized by a loss of bodily autonomy and control over their lives. Any strong emotions Rita experiences threaten to turn her into a rolling blob of flesh. Larry and Cliff are both cut off from their world by their conditions: Larry always has a thick layer of protective clothing and bandages between him and everyone else, and Cliff’s robot body has no sense of touch, taste, or smell. Vic mourns the loss of his old life as his cybernetic augmentations set him apart from his old friends and family, and struggles to live up to his dad’s expectations. And Jane struggles to manage the complicated relationships between her various alters and help Kaye process and heal from the original (and deeply disturbing) trauma that caused them to appear. Doom Patrol can get very heavy very quickly. It regularly explores themes of prejudice, abuse, and mental health conditions, even as it’s forcing its heroes to escape an onslaught of monsters shaped like human butts with legs and teeth.

Doom Patrol Is Very Good at What It Does

Image via HBO Max

Doom Patrol isn’t the only piece of superhero media to tackle complex themes, nor is it the only one to contrast them with the heights of comic book weirdness. But it’s really, really good at it. It uses the conventions of modern superhero stories--looming apocalypses and dangerous supervillains bent on revenge or world domination--and it uses them as set dressing for the complex interpersonal drama of its characters. Its central conflicts are filled with pathos and empathy for its emotionally stunted, miserable, and often unkind protagonists. The writing is sharp, emotionally effective, and often hilarious. The performances are excellent, not only nailing delivery and having excellent chemistry with one another but also perfectly walking the tightrope walk to make you care about the characters that are so often terrible to themselves and one another. If you like character-driven dramedies with a healthy dose of weirdness, Doom Patrol is almost certainly the show for you.

There’s one other reason why now is the perfect time to jump on the Doom Patrol wagon. With all the behind-the-scenes drama caused by the Warner/Discovery merger and the reshuffling of projects at DC after James Gunn and Peter Safran were put in charge, shows like Doom Patrol are in a precarious place. So far there’s been no word about whether the show will be renewed for Season 5. If you think you might enjoy Doom Patrol, now is the time to check it out. More viewership can only help the show’s chances of getting renewed. The first half of Season 4 is currently airing in two parts, with the second half to come later in 2023, so you won't have to wait long for new episodes after you get caught up. So go get watching!