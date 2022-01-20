Roku announced today that the adult animated show Doomlands is coming to their channel next week. Doomlands is Roku’s first adult animated series, and follows the crew of a mobile bar as they navigate the sands of a deserted post-apocalyptic world.

Doomlands follows the adventures of the mobile pub The Oasis, a bar on wheels that crosses the wastelands of a post-apocalyptic world serving beer to unusual characters. Onboard The Oasis, we can find the outlaw Danny Doom (voiced by Mark Little) and his aspiring bartender friend Lhandi (Kayla Lorette). Together, the duo will face all sorts of big and small challenges, from biker gangs to mean graphite on the walls.

While there’s little information about the series available, the first images from Doomlands tease some of the odd characters we’ll find at The Oasis, including robots and anthropomorphic animals. By the looks of it, the apocalypse changed Earth’s life to include all kinds of curious beasts, and right now, we are all wondering what’s the story behind that warrior koala with an eyepatch.

Image via Roku

RELATED:‌ 'The Boys: Diabolical' Reveals Release Date in Extremely Gory Tex Avery-Inspired Animated First Look

Doomlands was conceived by creator Josh O'Keefe as a university film project before being turned into a crowd-funded pilot. With the pilot in hands, O’Keefe took Doomlands to executive producer Josh Bowen at Look Mom! Productions, who transformed Doomlands into a fully-fledged show. Talking about his inspirations for creating the series, O’Keefe said that “Doomlands is a post-apocalyptic animated comedy soaked in dust, beer, and blood” and that the series is “an homage to Ozploitation and Sci-Fi cinema.” Bowen also tried to describe the series, saying:

“Doomlands is Mad Max meets Cheers in the Mos Eisley Cantina, which is a major part of what originally attracted us to the concept. This project was produced almost entirely throughout the pandemic. In fact, Josh literally produced this show from my mom's basement with the help of her home-cooked meals. The final product is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of our team, and we’re so excited that it’s now a Roku Original.”

Finally, Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming, commented:

“I believe Josh O’Keefe is well on his way to becoming a household name in animation. What he’s created with Doomlands is clever, laugh out loud funny, and indisputably wild, all while grounding the show in excellent characters. We feel so lucky to be the home to his brilliance.”

Doomlands is produced by Look Mom! Productions, a Blue Ant Media company. The series was written by O’Keefe, Roger Bainbridge, Brandon Hackett, Kayla Lorette, and Mark Little. Lee Porter and O'Keefe served as co-showrunners. O’Keefe directs the series.

Doomlands will be available exclusively for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K on January 28.

'Smiling Friends' Trailer Reveals Release Date for Adult Swim's Newest Animated Comedy The series premieres on January 9th.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email