The Roku Channel has announced that their original adult animated series Doomlands will be coming back for a season 2. The series first premiered in January 2022 on The Roku Channel and consisted of 10 episodes. Season 2 is also set to feature 10 episodes, each one running for fifteen minutes.

The series picks up where the first season left off as Danny Doom, the aspiring bartender, Lhandi, and the rest of the crew make their way across a post-apocalyptic wasteland in their mobile pub The Oasis. Along the way, they will be slinging beers, and face off against the many dangers of the hellish wasteland, with the official description of the season teasing the likes of "desert gangs, memory-stealing creeps, and even mean bathroom graffiti." The series does not have an announced release date as of yet.

The series was created by Josh O'Keefe, who also serves as writer, director, and co-showrunner alongside Lee Porter. "Season 2, here we come! Bringing this project to life has been a multi-year journey and we cannot express how grateful we are that Doomlands found a great home and audience on The Roku Channel," said O'Keefe in a statement that accompanied the season 2 renewal. "Get ready for more hell-ish fun for Danny Doom and Lhandi in Season 2." Colin Davis, Head of Scripted Originals at Roku also provided a statement about the season 2 renewal of Doomlands. "We could not be more excited to continue working with the brilliant Josh O’Keefe on his wildly hilarious brainchild Doomlands. It was so incredible to see the world of Danny Doom resonate with our streamers, and we look forward to bringing them along for more even laugh-out-loud worthy adventures in season two."

doo

Image via Roku

RELATED: 'Doomlands' Trailer Mixes 'Mad Max' With 'The Office' in Roku Animated Comedy Series

O'Keefe is joined on the writing team of Doomlands by Roger Bainbridge, Kayla Lorette, and Mark Little. The series is produced by Look Mom! Productions, a Blue Ant Media Company. Little and Lorette will reprise their roles, voicing Danny Doom and Lhandi, respectively, with Ashley Holliday Tavares also returning as Xanthena and Roger Bainbridge reprising his role as Jep. The first season of Doomlands is available exclusively for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

Doomlands season 2 does not have a release date or release window currently announced. When it does premiere it will be exclusively on The Roku Channel. You can read the official description for the upcoming second season down below.