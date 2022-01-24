The Roku Channel has just released a new trailer for their animated series Doomlands, a post-apocalyptic comedy series that combines both Mad Max and workplace comedies in one irreverent, and often bloody package. The series is set to premiere later this week.

Doomlands is The Roku Channel's first adult animated show, an essential, really, for any streaming service worth its weight. The series has had a long and winding road to Roku, having originally been picked up by the now defunct streaming service Quibi in 2020. Roku picked up a hefty portion of Quibi's library when the service shut down, Doomsday among them.

The series follows the workers of a mobile bar, The Oasis, that wheels its way through the patched up world left over from a collapsed society. The series will focus on Danny Doom, voiced by Mark Little, a scruffy outlaw, and his friend Lhandi, voiced by Kayla Lorette, an aspiring bartender at the mobile dive. The pair will make their way through a diverse and patched up world, bringing new and varied adventures with each episode.

No exact plot details have been released for the new series, but judging from the trailer, the series will have no shortage of odd landscapes and a mix of outlandish and interpersonal humor, juxtaposing a usually serious landscape with Cheers style back and forth humor. The series also features a collection of various creatures and mutated humans that somehow turn an otherwise bleak world into fertile ground for comedy. As the trailer shows, blood and mercy killings included, the series will find humor in even the worst of circumstances.

The series was created by Josh O'Keefe, and originally functioned as a university film project. O'Keefe later crowdfunded the pilot for the series. Joshua Bowen of Look Mom! Productions picked up the series for production. Doomlands is produced by Look Mom! Productions, which is a Blue Ant Media company. Doomlands was written by O’Keefe, Roger Bainbridge, Brandon Hackett, Kayla Lorette, and Mark Little. O'Keefe and Lee Porter served as co-showrunners. O’Keefe servesas director for the series.

Doomlands premieres on The Roku Channel beginning January 28, 2022. The series, like all of Roku's content, will be free to stream on Roku devices. Other series available to stream on Roku include Quibi's Reno 911! reboot and Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas, a follow-up to the series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. You can view the new trailer for Doomlands below before catching the premiere on Friday.

