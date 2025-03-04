Apple TV's slate of new March shows is certainly eye-catching, with perhaps the best of the bunch coming in the form of Dope Thief, Peter Craig's eight-part miniseries based on the 2009 crime novel by Dennis Tafoya. Set to feature Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura as the leading duo of best friends who pose as DEA agents to rob a house, Dope Thief will look to bring a fresh tale to a saturated crime drama television market as well as do justice to the beloved source material.

Thanks to an interview with Radio Times, it seems both of these important boxes may be checked, with creator Craig admitting the show pays doting homage to the novel in its first half, before veering into new creative directions in the second. "I think they can find it to be pretty different, particularly in the second half of the book." Craig said, adding, "I think they're going to find that it leaves the shore entirely, but I think people who read the book will find it interesting because they'll find that a lot of the beginning of the book is absorbed into it, and it's pretty true to it for that section. And then it takes all of that spirit and extends the crisis of the first half all the way and changes it to the end."

In contrast to the original book, a novel that marked the debut of author Tafoya, Craig has chosen to continue the first half's conflict through until the end of the entire miniseries in a fashion perhaps more suited to the screen. "Whereas in the book, it's resolved halfway through, and then there's a second half that's a reflection and it's kind of a second story that happens." Craig said, "The second story isn't there in this one. It's just the first story all the way through with a bunch of changes in the back half. Dennis tells me he's happy with that, so I think we're OK. I've adapted a lot of authors, and I'm usually pretty careful about making sure they're on board with everything, and he seemed to be on board with everything."

Who Stars in 'Dope Thief'?

As mentioned previously, the duo of Moura and Henry will lead Dope Thief, with the former having most recently starred as Joel in Alex Garland's Civil War, and the latter in a trio of acclaimed 2024 titles, including Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Transformers One, and The Fire Inside. Alongside this talented duo are the likes of Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy), Kate Mulgrew (Orange Is the New Black), Nesta Cooper (See), Amir Arison (The Blacklist), Dustin Nguyen (21 Jump Street), and Golden Globe-winner Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible). Top Gun: Maverick writer Craig takes charge of the miniseries as creator and executive producer, with this impressive sum of talent both on and off-camera sure to promise quality.

You can catch the first two episodes of Dope Thief when they debut on Apple TV+ on March 14, 2025.

Dope Thief Release Date March 13, 2025 Network Apple TV+ Cast See All Brian Tyree Henry Ray

Wagner Moura Manny Cespedes

Marin Ireland Kristy Lynne

Kate Mulgrew Theresa Bowers Creator(s) Peter Craig

