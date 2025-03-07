Atlanta's Brian Tyree Henry and Narcos star Wagner Moura are teaming up for a Philly drug adventure in Dope Thief, created by The Batman and Bad Boys for Life scribe Peter Craig and with executive producer Ridley Scott helming the pilot episode, which means it guarantees a certain amount of melodrama and a fair share of action. Apple TV+'s drug heist drama is also based on the book by crime novelist Dennis Tafoya.

While Henry and Moura, along with the rest of the all-star cast, anchor the series, Craig and Scott's movie background doesn't make the easiest translation to television. Everything is shot beautifully, and there are cinema-worthy showdowns at almost every turn, but Dope Thief isn't always sure what to do with its eight-episode runway. The end result is a lot of Emmy tape for the cast, but not the most satisfying ride for the audience.

What Is 'Dope Thief' About?

Dope Thief follows two lifelong friends from Philadelphia who pose as DEA agents to steal money from low-level drug dealers in their neighborhood. Things go south when they take on a meth lab outside the city that already has an undercover DEA agent investigating it and is the drop spot for a massive cartel. Loaded with stolen cash, best friends Ray (Henry) and Manny (Moura) must figure out who set them up and who is after them before warring drug cartels kill them and everyone they care about.

The stakes escalate as different parties start to get involved and their families refuse to cooperate, pushing Ray and Manny's bond to its breaking point. With the walls closing in on them and everyone they care about, they have to decide if their friendship is worth saving over their lives and their respective futures.

'Dope Thief's Best Asset Is the Brotherhood

Image via Apple TV+

Ray and Manny's friendship is the backbone of the series, even when Ray takes on the bulk of the heavy lifting in saving their butts. It makes for the strongest moments over the course of the show, whether they are battling Nazi clowns or arguing over the state of their souls after the mess they've gotten themselves in. The desire to save each other not only gives these duo an emotional drive through the plot but also provides the series with its best comedic moments (though Dope Thief could definitely be categorized as a dark comedy).

The only thing lacking about Ray and Manny's relationship is that its origins are never fully explained. There are brief flashbacks that imply they met on the bus to juvenile detention, and we know they've been friends for over 15 years, but the show never explicitly details what makes the two so loyal to each other. Reinforcing their bond would have been a better use of some of the show's story real estate rather than some of the dead-end shenanigans they get themselves into.

Maybe 'Dope Thief' Should Have Been a Movie