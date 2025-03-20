The next episode of Dope Thief is coming tomorrow, and the series just got an exciting new look. Collider is happy to partner with Apple TV+ to unveil an exclusive sneak peek at Dope Thief, showing Ray Driscoll (Brian Tyree Henry) and Manny Carvalho (Wagner Moura) arguing in an attic. The first two episodes of Dope Thief have been well-received by both critics and audiences thus far, earning scores of 83% from the former and 97% from the latter on Rotten Tomatoes, which is even higher than Gladiator 2, the previous project from director Ridley Scott. Dope Thief tells the story of two long-time best friends and delinquents who pose as DEA officers to try to rob a house but end up getting more than they bargained for.

Dope Thief is based on the famous novel of the same name by Dennis Tafoya, and the show was created for television by Peter Craig with Ridley Scott serving as the director alongside Craig, Tonya Hamilton, Jonathan van Tulleken, and Marcela Said. Scott has been extremely busy the last few years — barely a year before Gladiator 2 hit theaters, Scott served as the director for Napoleon, the controversial historical epic starring Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte with Vanessa Kirby alongside him. Scott also directed two movies in 2019, the first being House of Gucci, the R-rated legal drama following the rise to power and ultimate betrayal of the Gucci family, and earlier in the year he also directed The Last Duel, a previous war epic starring Adam Driver and Matt Damon alongside Jodie Comer.

Where Have You Seen the Stars of ‘Dope Thief’?

Wagner Moura is best known for playing Pablo Escobar in Netflix’s Narcos series, and he was also recently seen in Civil War, the visceral war thriller from writer/director Alex Garland. Moura also starred alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man, and he had a role in another Apple TV+ series, Shining Girls, which is led by Elisabeth Moss. As for Henry, he’s been all over the place the last few years, including voicing Jefferson Davis in the Spider-Verse movies and also starring as Phastos in Eternals. Henry also voiced Megatron in Transformers One, and he has featured as Bernie in the last two Godzilla x Kong movies.

The first two episodes of Dope Thief are out now. Check out the new sneak peek from Episode 3 above and watch Dope Thief on Apple TV+.