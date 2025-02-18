Apple TV+ has dropped a new explosive trailer for Dope Thief, starring Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry, and the eight-episode thriller looks like it's going to give us deception, action, guns, violence and everything in between. The series, which has been created and executive produced by The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick writer Peter Craig, is based on Dennis Tafoya’s novel of the same name, while Academy Award-nominated director Ridley Scott (Gladiator, Napoleon) not only serves as executive producer but also directs the first episode, so that's sure to help set the tone for what looks to be one of Apple TV+’s most intense series to date. That's cool. The series is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 14, 2025, followed by weekly releases every Friday through April 25, 2025.

The Dope Thief trailer introduces audiences to Henry’s character, Ray, a lifelong Philadelphia hustler who, along with his best friend and partner-in-crime Manny (played by Wagner Moura, Civil War), decides that they should pose as DEA agents to rip off what they believe is a low-level drug operation. How hard could that be? But their simple con spirals out of control when they unknowingly stumble upon one of the most powerful narcotics networks on the East Coast, putting them in the crosshairs of ruthless criminals, who really don't take kindly to two complete amateurs coming in and ruining their day. So, what starts as a small-time scam turns into a deadly game of survival, forcing Ray and Manny to make the worst kind of choices to try and make it out alive. Whether Manny and Ray make it to the end of the series alive is certainly up for debate, but from the looks of the three-minute-long trailer, they've certainly got the fight of their lives ahead of them.

Who Else Is Involved in 'Dope Thief'?

Joining Henry and Moura in the well stacked cast are Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy), Kate Mulgrew (Orange Is the New Black), Nesta Cooper (See), Amir Arison (The Blacklist), Dustin Nguyen (21 Jump Street), and Golden Globe-winner Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible), while Henry, Scott, and Craig serves as executive producers alongside David W. Zucker, Richard Heus, Jordan Sheehan, Clayton Krueger, and Jennifer Wiley-Moxley.

The first two episodes of Dope Thief will debut globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 14, 2025, followed by weekly releases every Friday through April 25, 2025.