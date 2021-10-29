Dopesick is the new Hulu original series created by Danny Strong based on the novel, Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America by Beth Macy. This is the story of Purdue Pharma, owned by the Sackler family, who created a new pain medication known as OxyContin, that persuades doctors to prescribe narcotics for moderate pain. With false promises and made-up medical terminology, pharmaceutical reps make a convincing argument that this is a miracle medication for moderate pain management that the world has been waiting for. The story is told through flashbacks jumping back and forth in the timeline from the development of the drug to the trial. The electrifying cast tells this emotionally gut-wrenching tale through the eyes of the Pharma Executives, the sales reps, the doctors, the patients, and the attorneys who launched the investigation.

RELATED: Michael Keaton on ‘Dopesick’ and Why This Was an Important Story to Tell

Dr. Samuel Finnix (Michael Keaton)

Image via Hulu

One of the most storied actors of a generation, Michael Keaton was best known for comedies back in the 1980s such as Mr. Mom, Johnny Dangerously, and Beetlejuice until his dramatic turn in the starring role in Tim Burton’s 1989 classic, Batman. He earned his first Academy Award nomination in 2014 for Birdman, or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), and has since appeared in such films as Spotlight, The Founder, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. As Dr. Samuel Finnix, Keaton portrays a small-town family doctor in a mining town. Initially skeptical of OxyContin’s claims, he changes his tune when he sees the effect it has on his patients who suffer from chronic pain. His chilling realization of just how wrong he was in the first scene of the first episode sets the tone for the entire series.

Betsy Mallum (Kaitlyn Dever)

Image via Hulu

Kaitlyn Dever first broke through on television on Justified and Last Man Standing, before receiving critical acclaim in the miniseries, Unbelievable. She also had starring film roles in Booksmart and Dear Evan Hansen. She plays Betsy Mallum, a young closeted girl who is desperate to leave her small town so she can finally be herself. A devastating injury to her back while working in the mines not only sentences her to stay in her town but leads her down a dangerous path of addiction to OxyContin.

Richard Sackler (Michael Stuhlbarg)

Image via Hulu

Michael Stuhlbarg gained notoriety after his starring role in the Coen Brothers’ A Serious Man in 2009. Since then he has appeared in such films as Lincoln, Trumbo, Call Me By Your Name, and The Shape of Water. He also had recurring roles on the acclaimed television shows Boardwalk Empire and Fargo and received a Primetime Emmy Nomination for his role in The Looming Tower. In this series, he portrays Richard Sackler, the real-life head of R&D at Purdue Pharma who was able to finagle an FDA special approval claiming OxyContin was less addictive than other pain killers.

Billy Cutler (Will Poulter)

Image via Hulu

Will Poulter broke onto the scene in Son of Rambow and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, but most know him for his famous comedic turn in We’re the Millers. He will portray Adam Warlock in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In Dopesick, Poulter portrays Billy Cutler, an effective pharmaceutical rep who wines and dines a sweet, vulnerable small-town doctor (Keaton) from West Virginia to prescribe OxyContin to all his patients.

Bridget Meyer (Rosario Dawson)

Image via Hulu

Rosario Dawson got her start in the 1995 film Kids. Since then she has appeared in numerous films such as Josie and the Pussycats, Sin City, Rent, Clerks II, and Zombieland: Double Tap. She has also had recurring roles on television in Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Jane the Virgin. In Dopesick, she portrays DEA Agent Bridget Meyer. Distracted by her divorce at first, she waves off concerns of the opioid paranoia, until she begins to see evidence firsthand that it could already be out of control.

Rick Mountcastle (Peter Sarsgaard)

Image via Hulu

An indie film darling known for such cult hits as Garden State and Shattered Glass, Peter Sarsgaard has been in television and film since the mid-1990s. He plays Rick Mountcastle, a U.S. Attorney investigating Purdue Pharma while simultaneously being concerned for the health of his partner, Ramseyer.

Randy Ramseyer (John Hoogenakker)

Image via Hulu

John Hoogenakker made his mark in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and Castle Rock and USA Network's Colony. However, he may be recognizable as a Ukrainian mobster in A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas. Hoogenakker plays Randy Ramseyer, a U.S. Attorney, who is diagnosed with colon cancer while investigating Purdue Pharma and experiences firsthand how doctors are pushing OxyContin for pain relief.

John Brownlee (Jake McDorman)

Image via Hulu

Jake McDorman has had recurring roles on Shameless and What We Do in the Shadows and starring roles on Limitless and the Murphy Brown reboot. He also portrayed Astronaut, Alan Shepard in the series, The Right Stuff. In Dopesick, he plays John Brownlee, one of the U.S. Attorneys who led the investigation into Purdue Pharma.

Amber Collins (Phillipa Soo)

Image via Hulu

Phillipa Soo is best known for originating the role of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton in the Broadway juggernaut known as Hamilton. She was nominated for a Tony for her role as well as a Primetime Emmy for the Disney + movie of the production. In Dopesick, she plays Amber Collins, an ambitious, and competitive pharmaceutical rep for OxyContin.

Diane Mallum (Mare Winningham)

Image via FX

Mare Winningham has been in television and film since the late 1970s. She is a 7-time Emmy nominee, winning twice for Amber Waves and George Wallace. She was also nominated for an Academy Award in 1996 for Georgia and a Tony Award in 2014 for Casa Valentina. She plays the mother of Betsy Mallum (Dever), who becomes addicted to OxyContin after a back injury working in the mines.

Jerry Mallum (Ray McKinnon)

Image via Hulu

Ray McKinnon is well known for his roles in Deadwood and Sons of Anarchy and for creating the Sundance original show, Rectify. He is also an Academy Award winner for his short film, The Accountant. He plays the father of Betsy Mallum, who is addicted to OxyContin.

Dopesick has an extensive ensemble that includes Will Chase as Michael Friedman, Arischa Conner as Leah Turner, Ian Unterman as Jonathan Sackler, Brendan Patrick Connor as Howard Udell, Andrea Frankle as Beth Sackler, Lawrence Arancio as Raymond Sackler, Andres Erickson as Mortimer D.A. Sackler, Jaime Ray Newman as Kathe Sackler, R. Keith Harris as Martin Willis, Cleopatra Coleman as Grace Pell, and Trevor Long as Rudy Giuliani.

KEEP READING: The 60 Best Shows on Hulu Right Now

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw Join John Krasinski’s Next Movie The film will also star Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email