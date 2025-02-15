Kaitlyn Dever has quickly emerged as one of the standout stars of her generation, establishing herself as one of the most compelling young talents in Hollywood. With a diverse range of roles in her career, she has spanned genres on TV, including roles in Justified and Last Man Standing. Recently, Dever has been cast in a major role in The Last of Us Season 2 and is currently starring in Apple Cider Vinegar on Netflix, where she portrays a deeply flawed and unlikable character while somehow still giving her empathetic moments.

With so many great roles already under her belt, it's Dever's unforgettable, raw performance in Hulu’s Dopesick that stands out as a career-defining moment. The gripping series, created by Danny Strong and based on the bestselling book by Beth Macy, explores the devastating opioid crisis and how Purdue Pharma fueled the epidemic by lying about the addictive nature of their opioids. In the eight-episode series, Dever portrays Betsy Mallum, a young woman whose life spirals into tragedy after being prescribed Oxycodone for a severe back injury sustained while working in a coal mine. Her portrayal of a person struggling with her identity while grappling with addiction infuses humanity into one of the most harrowing stories in American history.

What Is 'Dopesick' About?

Dopesick is a series that doesn't shy away from the opioid crisis in America. It explores many facets, including how Purdue Pharma persuaded doctors all across the country to prescribe their narcotic drug for moderate pain. The story is told in multiple timelines, jumping back and forth from the development of the drug to the trial against Purdue. The series has an exceptional cast, each contributing to a different facet of the crisis, from the Pharma executives to the sales reps pushing the drugs and the doctors prescribing them. However, the most harrowing and human storyline focuses on the patients taking the drugs, and it’s this portrayal that stands out as the heart of the series.

Dr. Samuel Finnix (Michael Keaton) works in a West Virginia clinic in the small, mining town of Finch Creek. When he is approached by Purdue Pharma sales rep Billy Cutler (Will Poulter), he is initially hesitant to prescribe such an intense drug for moderate pain. However, he becomes captivated by Cutler, and is eventually swayed. Dr. Finnix is a trusted figure in Betsy's life, considering he's been her doctor since birth. He is the one who introduces the drug to her after an accident in the coal mines leaves her with a debilitating back injury. Living in a conservative town, Betsy initially hides her sexuality from her family and dreams of escaping to a new life with her girlfriend, Grace (Cleopatra Coleman), saving up money by working in the mines as generations before her have.

After her injury, Dr. Finnix starts Betsy on a low dose of Oxycontin. While the plan is to taper her off as she heals, Betsy attempts to stop taking the drug to avoid addiction, only to still experience horrible withdrawal symptoms. Despite assurances from the company that addiction wouldn’t occur, it became clear that this was a lie. As much as she tries to avoid it, Betsy is tragically swept down a familiar, heartbreaking path faced by many families struggling with addiction. Dever’s portrayal of Betsy humanizes this tragedy, with her character’s arc highlighting the harsh realities of the epidemic. It’s a heavy burden for any young actor, but she carries it with remarkable grace, earning the recognition she deserves.

Kaitlyn Dever's Outstanding Performance Humanizes the Opioid Crisis in 'Dopesick'