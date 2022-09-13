Michael Keaton has won the Emmy for Best Actor in a Limited Anthology Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, for his role in Hulu's critically acclaimed Dopesick series. The competition was steep, as he was up against Colin Firth in The Staircase, Andrew Garfield in Under the Banner of Heaven, Oscar Isaac in Scenes from a Marriage, Himmesh Patel in Station Eleven, and Sebastian Stan in Pam & Tommy.

Keaton starred as Dr. Samuel Finnix, a small-town family doctor in a mining town who sees devastating effects of OxyContin first-hand, after administering it to his patients for chronic pain. From the first episode, audiences were enthralled with the heart wrenching story that is, unfortunately, close to reality for a lot of people throughout the country (and the world).

The limited series is an adaptation of Beth Marcy's best-selling book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America and gives a chilling look at the opoid crisis being manufactured by Big Pharma. Namely the Sacklers. Dopesick was created by Danny Strong, who was the co-creator of Empire, and wrote the screenplays for Recount, Game Change, and Lee Daniels’ The Butler. Dopesick is also directed by Rain Man and Diner director, Barry Levinson. In addition to Keaton, the series stars a long cast list of impressing talents, some of which are also nominated this evening. Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever, Rosario Dawson, Phillipa Soo, and Jake McDorman round out the cast list.

