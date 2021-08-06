Dopesick, Hulu’s miniseries based on Beth Macy’s non-fiction book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America,” has released its first trailer.

Macy’s book, which was a New York Times bestseller, and was called Best Book of the Year by The Washington Post, chronicled the opioid epidemic in the United States over the course of several decades and through various viewpoints. Hulu’s adaptation of Macy’s book looks to also tell this extraordinary story through many characters dealing with the impact of opioids. In this first teaser, we see the opioid crisis from the perspective of doctors, patients, the drug makers, those trying to stop the spread of opioids, and more.

Dopesick is created by Danny Strong, who was the co-creator of Empire, and wrote the screenplays for Recount, Game Change, and Lee Daniels’ The Butler. Dopesick is also directed by Rain Man and Diner director, Barry Levinson.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: First Look at Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne in 'The Flash' Revealed in New Set Photo

Dopesick stars Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Rosario Dawson, and Michael Stuhlbarg. Also joining in recurring roles are Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), Jake McDoran (Shameless), Ray McKinnon (Deadwood), Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth), Jaime Ray Newman (General Hospital), Andrea Frankle, Will Chase (Nashville), Rebecca Wisocky (Devious Maids), Meagen Fay (Two and a Half Men), and Trevor Long (Ozark) will play Rudy Giuliani.

Dopesick will premiere on October 13. Check out the first trailer and synopsis for Dopesick below.

From executive producer Danny Strong and starring and executive produced by Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” examines how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma to a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA. Defying all the odds, heroes will emerge in an intense and thrilling ride to take down the craven corporate forces behind this national crisis and their allies. The limited series is inspired by the New York Times bestselling book by Beth Macy.

KEEP READING: The 60 Best Shows on Hulu Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Free Guy’ Is the Most Pleasant Surprise of the Year | Review Shawn Levy’s cheerful action-comedy has welcome depths beneath its colorful, gamified exterior.

Read Next