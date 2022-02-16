Paramount has made some major announcements regarding some of their Nickelodeon franchises like SpongeBob SquarePants, Blue’s Clues, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Among those announcements, during the company’s annual investors' day meeting, Paramount announced the first ever live-action series in the Dora the Explorer universe that will debut on Paramount+.

Not much is known about the series other than that it will debut on the streamer, but the show’s tone would be inspired by the studio’s 2019 film Dora and the Lost City of Gold, a humorous take geared towards a tween audience. It is unknown whether the series will share the same continuity as the film, or if any of its star would return. Whatever the case may be, the Lost City of Gold was a sleeper hit for Paramount, making almost $120 million worldwide in its theatrical run on a $49 million budget, and it would make sense that Paramount would want to target that demographic again with a new project.

Along with the new live-action series, it was also announced today that it would be accompanied by a new CG animated Dora series, which would return the character to her preschool roots. While there was no release window given for the live-action series, the CG series will premiere sometime in 2023. Dora the Explorer has been a staple in children's educational television since its original series debut in 2000, running for eight seasons.

Chief content officer of movies and kids and family for Paramount+ Brian Robbins, who made this announcement, said when talking about the new content:

“As we’ve known with Nickelodeon’s long-standing success, the kids and family audience is incredibly loyal, and we see that on Paramount+ as well, with kids and family ranking as one of the strongest genres on the service in terms of both engagement and subscriber acquisition. So, as they stay for our shows and look for even more of them, we’re doubling down on giving them what they want by expanding the universes of the characters they love the best.”

Dora has been in many spinoff shows, video games, and books since her debut, but it is great to see Paramount’s continued commitment to keep this franchise going strong for audiences of all ages with these new series. For all the latest news on this live-action Dora the Explorer series, stick with Collider.

