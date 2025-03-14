Dorit Kemsley isn't here for the supposed "lies" from her former glam squad. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star responded to Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Tracy Tutor's claims that Kemsley does not pay her bills. While she was on Jeff Lewis' radio show, Tutor said she was working with a hairstylist who used to work with Kemsley. The two went on to talk about how Kemsley's allegedly did not pay him and that's why she no longer works with that part of her glam squad.

Kemsley then went on Watch What Happens Live and talked with host Andy Cohen about the situation, saying “It’s hysterical. That’s the funniest thing I’ve ever heard, genuinely, like wholeheartedly." Kemsley went on to say that Tutor doesn't know what she is talking about. “There was a lot of sh*t that she said that, I don’t know, it came out of left field, in particular, her talking about Chris Dylan, a hairstylist that I worked with this year for the first time in eight years,” Kemsley said on the show.

According to Kemsley, Dylan was trying to process an invoice that was already paid and it meant that Kemsley's team stopped it and didn't pay it. “I think he was trying to bully this invoice through not realizing that it goes through a process, and my office flagged it. And when they had written back, ’This has already been paid,’ it was like, ‘Oh, sh*t, I didn’t get away with that?’” she said. She then turned her anger to Lewis, claiming that he's “the poster child for inviting anyone that has anything sh*tty to say about me.” Kemsley commented on Tutor's comments. “But her going on there and talking about something she knows nothing about, it seems more like attention seeking than anything."

Dorit Kemsley Has Fought About Money With Sutton Stracke

In a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kemsley and Sutton Stracke got into a fight over Kemsley's comments about Stracke's drinking. In response, Stracke said that she needed to fight with someone whose bank account was closer to her own. It resulted in Kemsley getting angry that Stracke thought she was better than her because she thought she was richer. “I was just thinking, ‘She’s gross.’ You’re so gross.” Then, a poll on Watch What Happens Live set Kemsley off when most of the viewers were Team Sutton. “I’m very concerned with that.”

You can see Kemsley on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.