The Big Picture Kemsley doubts Umansky and Richards will reconcile based on their Season 13 struggles.

Fellow cast members share skepticism about the future of Umansky and Richards' marriage.

Richards expresses frustration and sadness over public scrutiny of her marriage and life.

Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards have been friends for years. Their husbands, Paul Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky, love hanging out with each other, as seen on the Bravo reality series. So when Dorit said that she doesn't think that there is a "way back" for Umansky and Richards, you know she means business From before the start of Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, rumors were swirling about Richard and Umansky's marriage. The couple, who announced that they were separating but were not getting a divorce, were the talk of social media and then, through Richards' close friendship with singer Morgan Wade, more speculation about her marriage hit the internet.

After fans have watched Umansky and Richards struggle to communicate throughout most of the season, it seems as if things are not getting better...at least if what their friends are saying is true. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after show, Kemsley was paired with Crystal Kung Minkoff, and the two were asked where they thought Umansky and Richards would go. Kemsley answered and didn't seem to hopeful for them.“I don’t think that … I don’t think there is a way back. From what I see and from what I hear and from what I’m seeing,” Kemsley said. “I think it’s over. Sadly, I think it’s over.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 13

Kyle Richards Is the Focus of 'RHOBH'

The rest of the housewives weren't exactly buckets of hope either. Annemarie Wiley said. "They have a lot of assets. So I think that they are together, they're under the same roof, they're separated, I don't know if they're going to get a divorce or not because there's a lot of logistics that go along with a divorce." For Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, they both agreed that everything seemed "messy." They went on to talk about the family as a whole. "I mean, I feel for the family," Beauvais said to which Stracke replied, "I do too." Beauvais added of Umansky and Richards' daughters, saying "I can't imagine that it's easy on the girls. And it's so public."

Related Kyle Richards Is Offended by Erika Jayne Erika Jayne believes Kyle Richards should be in the hot seat at the RHOBH Season 13 reunion, and obviously, Richards disagrees.

Richards was also asked about her marriage during the after-show and said: "It's just so hard seeing stories over and over and over about our life, our marriage, my life, him just constantly seeing it online and being scrutinized, lies. It's so maddening. It can make you crazy. That's why, I was telling you earlier, I deleted all social media because I can't look. Even if I look at memes that make me laugh, when I'm laying in bed at night, I like to look at memes that make me laugh, and I'm like 'I don't want to see a story about me' or Mo. It just makes me sad and frustrated with things that aren't true,"she told Erika Jayne.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills currently airs on Bravo on Wednesdays at 8 PM EST. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock. Watch on Peacock